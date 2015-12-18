Weekly Pivots with Time Shift and Alerts

Introduction

The Weekly pivots indicator calculates and displays weekly pivot levels on MT4 charts. The indicator allows the trader to adjust the calculation window so that the pivots can be synchronised with the market the trader is active within. So traders looking to trade the London open or the US open can adjust the calculation basis of the pivot system so that the pivots on their chart are the same as the majority of the market participants.

All the FX AlgoTrader pivot systems use HOURLY data for their pivot calculations... this means you can tune your pivot calculation window by the hour!. It also means you can generate hyper accurate pivot levels which will be virtually pip perfect with published levels from leading authorities such as Mataf.





Indicator Parameters: