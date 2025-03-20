Introduction

Heiken Ashi PMAX EA

This Expert Advisor implements the PMAX strategy with enhanced visualization through Heiken Ashi candles and multiple filter options. This EA is not optimized and is designed for you to customize according to your trading preferences and market conditions.

Strategy Overview

The Heiken Ashi PMAX EA tracks trend direction using moving averages and ATR (Average True Range) to establish dynamic support and resistance levels. The system creates a trailing stop line that adapts to market volatility through ATR calculations.

Trade signals are generated when price or moving average crosses the PMAX line. The EA displays these signals on your chart and provides detailed information through a customizable panel.

Advanced Filtering System

This EA features comprehensive filtering capabilities:

MA Crossing Filter: Validates signals based on price position relative to a moving average or detects crossings between fast and slow moving averages. RSI Filter: Confirms signals using Relative Strength Index values to avoid trading during extreme market conditions. MACD Filter: Analyzes momentum using MACD crossovers to confirm trend direction. CCI Filter: Uses the Commodity Channel Index to identify cyclical turning points and filter potential false signals. Bollinger Bands Filter: Verifies signals against price position within Bollinger Bands for statistical validation.

Each filter operates independently with custom parameters and timeframes, creating a multi-timeframe analysis system.

Heiken Ashi Implementation

The EA automatically displays Heiken Ashi candlesticks while calculations can use either regular price data or Heiken Ashi values. This provides clearer trend visualization without affecting the core algorithm unless specifically configured.

Key Features

Multiple moving average types (SMA, EMA, WMA, TMA, VIDYA, Wilder's, Zero-Lag EMA, Time Series Forecast)

ATR-based dynamic support/resistance with customizable period and multiplier

Five independent filter systems with dedicated timeframe settings

Visual panel showing current status and signals

Chart log displaying recent activity

Customizable trade parameters (lot size, stop loss, take profit)

Bar-based signal and order delay controls

Automatic Heiken Ashi visualization

Parameters and Customization

The EA allows extensive customization through its parameters. The PMAX indicator can be tuned by adjusting ATR period, multiplier, and moving average type. Each filter offers specific parameters, and visual elements can be modified to suit your preferences.

Consider testing this EA on different timeframes and markets to find optimal settings for your trading approach.



