RangeRider SmartSMA MT5

RangeRider SmartSMA EA

Take your trading to the next level with the RangeRider SmartSMA EA, a feature-packed tool designed to identify profitable opportunities in range-bound markets. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA simplifies the process and helps you stay ahead of the market.

Key Features

Dynamic Range Adaptation: Automatically adjusts ranges using ATR multipliers or fixed levels, ensuring precise adaptability.

SMA-Powered Signals: Combines Simple Moving Average (SMA) with price action for robust range calculations.

RSI Confirmation: Eliminates noise by using RSI overbought/oversold levels for accurate trade signals.

Comprehensive Risk Management: Tailor your lot size, stop loss, and take profit levels to fit your trading style.

Visual Alerts: Displays clear buy/sell arrows on the chart, providing instant feedback on active signals.

Hands-Free Trading: Fully automated—no manual intervention required!

How It Works

The EA calculates a range around the SMA, dynamically adjusted with ATR multipliers or fixed width. RSI validation confirms entry signals at the range's boundaries, ensuring high-quality trades. Automatically places buy trades at oversold levels and sell trades at overbought levels with precise SL/TP settings.

Why Choose RangeRider SmartSMA EA?

Perfect for trading in consolidating or ranging markets.

Compatible with multiple timeframes and currency pairs.

Easy to set up, with clear instructions and full automation.

Your Investment

