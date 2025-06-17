Wall Street Nasdaq


"Wall Street Nasdaq" – Professional Expert Advisor (EA) for US100 Index

Description:
"Wall Street Nasdaq" is an Expert Advisor (EA) specially designed for trading US100 index (NASDAQ 100) with One Shot Trading strategy. This EA uses strict risk management approach, where each position is always equipped with Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) to optimize profit and minimize risk.

Key Features:
✅ One Shot Trading Strategy – Each position is executed with high precision without opening many orders simultaneously.
✅ Optimal Risk Management – ​​Using fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit, avoiding excessive floating.

✅ Optimized for NASDAQ 100 (US100) – Specifically designed for the high volatility of the technology index.
✅ Fast and Efficient Execution – Advanced algorithms to open and close positions at optimal speed.
✅ No Martingale or Grid – Avoid high-risk strategies that can drain capital.
✅ Flexible Settings – Users can adjust TP, SL, and lots according to their risk appetite.
✅ Works in All Market Conditions – Able to adapt to both bullish and bearish trends.

How EA Works:
Analyzes US100 price movements using a precision algorithm.
Opens one position based on the best signal with predetermined TP and SL.

No averaging or additional orders – only one position per signal.
If TP is reached, profit is immediately locked. If SL is hit, risk remains controlled.
EA waits for new opportunities before opening the next position.
Advantages:
🔥 Minimum Risk, Maximum Profit – Suitable for traders who want consistent profit without overtrading.
🎯 No Hedging, No Martingale – Trading with a safe and professional strategy.
💹 Designed for NASDAQ 100 – Taking advantage of the momentum of the volatile and dynamic technology market.

"Wall Street Nasdaq" is the right choice for traders who want to trade the US100 index with a safe, disciplined, and profitable strategy! 🚀
