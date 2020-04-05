GoldBox RiskGuard M3

GoldBox RiskGuard M3

GoldBox RiskGuard M3 is an Expert Advisor built around a price-box breakout process. It combines a capped reverse-position sequence with account-level loss controls and pre-order margin checks.

MAIN FEATURES

• Price-box breakout or pullback entry mode
• Capped reverse-position sequence
• Configurable maximum lot and maximum reverse entries
• Optional M15 EMA direction and slope filter
• Broker-server trading days and entry windows
• Cycle profit target and total floating profit target
• Emergency floating-loss exit
• Daily and weekly realized-loss locks
• Maximum cycle holding time
• Pre-order volume and free-margin checks
• Trading-session and session-boundary checks
• English chart information panel
• Automatic price-distance scaling for different symbol specifications

RECOMMENDED SETUP

• Primary symbol: XAUUSD
• Primary chart: M3
• Recommended account leverage: 1:1000
• Reference test deposit: USD 10,000
• Reference initial lot: 0.01

The EA can initialize on other symbols and timeframes for compatibility. Its reference settings and development tests are based on XAUUSD M3. Results can vary with broker specifications, spreads, execution, leverage, account mode and price history.

Hedging accounts are recommended for the intended multi-position process. On netting accounts, opposite orders can reduce or reverse a single net position, so behavior and results can differ.

RISK NOTICE

This EA can open reverse positions with increased volume. The sequence is capped, but losses can still exceed the configured emergency threshold because of gaps, slippage or unavailable execution. Backtest results are historical simulations and are not real trading results. They do not guarantee future performance.

Before live use:

  1. Test the EA in the Strategy Tester using your broker's symbol.
  2. Run it on a demo account.
  3. Confirm the lot size, margin requirements, trading windows and loss limits.
  4. Use a risk level suitable for your account.

DEFAULT SAFETY CONTROLS

• Initial lot: 0.01
• Maximum lot: 0.10
• Maximum reverse entries: 4
• Emergency floating loss: USD -300
• Daily realized loss stop: USD -350
• Weekly realized loss stop: USD -600
• Maximum cycle holding time: 8 hours
• Maximum free-margin use per new order: 30%
• Session boundary buffer: 5 minutes

Support is provided through the MQL5 product comments and MQL5 messaging system.


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5 (2)
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4.6 (10)
Experts
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