ProSync Ai Conservative EA

Overview
The ProSync Ai Conservative EA is a fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, designed specifically for EURUSD on the H1 timeframe. It combines advanced artificial intelligence, multi-timeframe analysis, and robust risk management to deliver consistent, conservative trading performance.

Key Features

  • AI v8.1 Autonomous System: Combines Autonomous Aging AI with AURORA Neural Network for adaptive decision making.

  • Multi-Timeframe Confluence: Analyzes M5, H1, and H4 timeframes to confirm trade signals.

  • Heikin Ashi Trend Filter: Ensures trades align with the prevailing market direction.

  • Reinforcement Learning TP: Self-optimizing take-profit multipliers adapt to changing market conditions.

  • Profit Lock System: Automatically locks profits as trades move in your favor.

  • Daily Loss Protection: Multiple layers of drawdown protection to preserve capital.

  • Telegram Notifications: Real-time alerts for trades, blocks, and daily reports.

  • Trade Replay Logger: Exports detailed trade data for analysis.

Risk Management

  • Daily Loss Floor: 5% of equity with a $5 hard minimum.

  • Consecutive Loss Kill Switch: Pauses trading after 3 consecutive losses.

  • Hard Drawdown Kill Switch: Protects against catastrophic drawdown.

  • Foreign Position Guard: Detects and blocks non-EA positions on the same symbol.

  • Spread and Slippage Control: Blocks trades during abnormal market conditions.

Optimized Performance

  • EURUSD H1: The EA is specifically optimized for EURUSD on the H1 timeframe.

  • Conservative Trading Mode: Prioritizes capital preservation over aggressive returns.

  • Adaptive Position Sizing: Adjusts lot sizes based on account equity and market volatility.

How to Use

  • Attach the ProSync Ai Conservative EA to the EURUSD H1 chart in MetaTrader 5.

  • Ensure the required indicators are available (standard MT5 indicators only).

  • The EA will automatically begin analyzing the market and placing trades.

  • Configure Telegram notifications for real-time updates.


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SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
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Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
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BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
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