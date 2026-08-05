Adaptive Xauusd for Brokers and Prop Firms Full
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.98
- Updated: 5 August 2026
- Activations: 5
Advanced Breakout EA, Risk Management and Statistical Research Platform for MetaTrader 5
PRB Prime Range Breakout Professional is an advanced MT5 Expert Advisor combining breakout trading, risk management and statistical setup analysis.
Supports Forex, XAUUSD Gold, Indices, Commodities and Cryptocurrencies.
PRB is not built only to find “good” signals. It is built to understand every signal and decide how it should be monetized.
A weak setup may require lower exposure, a low-data setup can remain statistics-only, and a negative setup may perform better in reverse.
What was considered bad can become useful. What was considered good can become stronger.
What Is A Good Signal? What Is A Bad Signal?
Most trading systems assume that the answer is simple.
A good signal is something the strategy should trade.
A bad signal is something the strategy should avoid.
But in reality, neither definition has much value unless the signal can be monetized.
A setup is not good simply because it looks clean on a chart. A setup is not bad simply because it has produced losses under one particular market condition. What matters is understanding how that setup behaves, how frequently it occurs, when it performs well, when it fails, which direction produces the stronger result and how much exposure should be allocated to it.
This is where most Expert Advisors reach their limit.
Traditional EAs are built to search for what their logic defines as the ideal signal. They add filters, reject conditions and progressively reduce the number of trades until only the so-called best opportunities remain.
That approach creates two important limitations.
First, every setup classified as bad is discarded. The strategy never asks whether that setup could become useful with lower exposure, a different campaign stage, a different market environment or even execution in the opposite direction.
Second, when a historically strong signal begins to underperform, the system has very little ability to adapt. The setup was hard-coded as good, but the market has changed. The EA can normally either continue trading it in the same way or disable it completely.
There is rarely an intelligent middle ground.
Prime Range Breakout was created to solve this problem.
PRB does not treat the market as a simple collection of good and bad signals. It treats every market condition as a measurable combination.
It maps the structure of the range, breakout direction, entry conditions, filters, timing, volatility environment and campaign stage. It then measures how each exact combination has performed.
Instead of asking only, “Should this setup be traded?”, PRB asks:
How many times has this combination occurred?
What was its win rate?
What was its net result?
What was its average return in R?
What was its profit factor?
Did it perform better as a buy or as a sell?
Does it deserve full exposure, reduced exposure or no exposure?
Could the same setup perform better in the opposite direction?
This changes the purpose of the EA.
The objective is no longer to predict the perfect signal.
The objective is to understand every signal statistically and decide how it should be monetized.
A weak setup may not need to be removed. It may simply require less risk.
A setup with insufficient evidence can remain available for statistical monitoring without being executed.
A consistently negative setup may become useful when traded in the opposite direction.
A setup that already performs well may deserve stronger but still controlled exposure.
This is the central philosophy behind PRB:
What was considered bad can become useful.
What was considered good can become stronger.
And what was already strong can become exceptional.
PRB transforms a traditional breakout strategy into a complete execution, risk-management and research framework.RECOMMENDED WORKFLOW
1. Configure the EA
Set the correct broker GMT and daylight-saving time, Prime Range, entry session, risk, filters, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break-even, Trailing Stop and campaign settings.
Correct time-zone configuration is essential because a one-hour difference can change the range, entries and results.
2. Optimize in Light Backtest Mode
Use Light mode to optimize your preferred parameters quickly and efficiently:
- Prime Range and session times
- EMA and ATR filters
- Breakout confirmation and entry delay
- Stop Loss and Take Profit
- Break-even and Trailing Stop
- P2 and P3 campaign conditions
3. Validate with a Full Backtest
Once tuned, run a Full Backtest to generate complete trade history, setup classifications and Setup Matrix CSV data.
4. Upload and Analyze
Load the Full Backtest CSV into PRB and review every setup using:
- Number of trades
- Win rate
- Net P/L
- Average R
- Profit factor
- Statistical status
- Current and suggested multiplier
5. Apply the Best Multipliers
- Positive multiplier: trade in the original direction
- 0.00: statistics-only, no execution
- Negative multiplier: execute in the opposite direction
Configure → Optimize in Light Mode → Validate in Full Mode → Upload → Analyze → Apply MultipliersPROFESSIONAL BREAKOUT ENGINE
PRB automatically:
- Builds the configurable Prime Range
- Detects confirmed breakout opportunities
- Applies EMA, ATR and entry filters
- Calculates Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit
- Calculates volume from the actual Stop Loss distance
- Applies setup and campaign multipliers
- Manages Break-even and Trailing Stop
- Enforces session, margin and account-protection rules
- Respects broker volume and execution limits
The Prime Range can represent the Asian session range, an overnight range or another user-defined window. PRB can analyze clean and failed breakouts, liquidity sweeps, late entries, reversals and continuations.P1, P2 AND P3 CAMPAIGNS
- P1: primary trade
- P2: next eligible trade after P1 closes
- P3: next eligible trade after P2 closes
Each stage is analyzed independently to determine whether it adds value, requires lower risk, should remain statistics-only or performs better in reverse.SETUP MATRIX
The Setup Matrix is PRB’s statistical engine.
Each trade can be classified by:
- Setup family
- Buy or Sell direction
- P1, P2 or P3 stage
- Standard or Late Entry
- ATR and EMA conditions
- Range size and breakout behaviour
- Original or reversed execution
Each setup is evaluated through trade count, win rate, net P/L, Average R and Profit Factor.
Possible statuses include TOP, BOTTOM, POSITIVE, NEGATIVE, LOW DATA, RARE, NO DATA and DEFAULT.
PRB does not rely on win rate alone. Profitability, Average R, Profit Factor and sample size are also considered.
The trader reviews and approves every multiplier change.RISK-BASED POSITION SIZING
PRB calculates the final volume only after the Stop Loss has been determined.
Monetary Risk ÷ Loss at Stop-Loss Distance = Base Position Size
The multiplier is then applied before broker and margin validation.
1R is the original distance between Entry and Stop Loss. It remains fixed even after Break-even or Trailing Stop activation.BREAK-EVEN AND TRAILING STOP
Break-even and trailing are independent.
Example:
- At 1.00R, Stop Loss moves to Break-even
- At 1.50R, Trailing Stop activates
- Above 1.50R, the stop follows price
- The Stop Loss can never move backwards
Trailing distance can use either fixed points or a percentage of the original R risk.DATA AND CSV MANAGEMENT
PRB can analyze:
- Current MT5 account history
- Backtest CSV files
- Live-account CSV files
- Multiple selected datasets
- Combined historical data
- Custom date ranges
Users can load, combine, compare and delete files directly from the EA. Combining incompatible symbols, versions, GMT settings or parameters may reduce reliability.ADVANCED RISK MANAGEMENT
PRB includes:
- Risk percentage
- Maximum lots
- Margin cap
- Daily and total drawdown protection
- Equity floor and profit target
- Maximum open trades
- Trading-session controls
- News filter
- Broker volume protection
PRB can monitor Daily Profit Cap, Minimum Profitable Trading Days, highest profitable day, consistency ratio, additional profit required and withdrawal cycles.ECONOMIC CALENDAR AND TELEGRAM
PRB integrates with the MT5 Economic Calendar and can provide:
- Currency and impact filters
- Daily economic-news overview
- Pre-event reminders
- Actual-result notifications
- Telegram trade alerts
- Balance, equity and trade details
- Chart screenshots
Telegram and calendar functions are automatically disabled in the Strategy Tester.KEY FEATURES
MT5 Breakout EA, XAUUSD Gold EA, Forex Trading Robot, Asian Range Breakout, Setup Matrix, Statistical Trading Analysis, Reverse Trading, Risk-Based Lot Size, Break-even, RR Trailing Stop, CSV Backtest Analysis, Live Account Analysis, Prop-Firm Risk Management, Economic Calendar, Telegram Alerts and Professional MT5 Dashboard.PRB PHILOSOPHY
PRB maintains a stable methodology while transforming every completed trade into statistical evidence.
Each trade becomes data.
Each setup becomes measurable.
Each multiplier becomes an evidence-based risk decision.
Larger and more representative datasets produce stronger analysis.
The strategy remains consistent. The exposure becomes more intelligent. The trader remains fully in control.