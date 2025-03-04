Balanced Price Range BPR Indicator ICT MT5

Balanced Price Range BPR Indicator ICT MT5

The Balanced Price Range BPR Indicator ICT MT5 is a specialized tool within the ICT trading framework in MetaTrader 5. This indicator detects the overlap between two Fair Value Gaps (FVG), helping traders identify key price reaction areas. It visually differentiates market zones by marking bearish BPRs in brown and bullish BPRs in green, offering valuable insights into market movements.

«Indicator Installation & User Guide»

MT5 Indicator Installation | Balanced Price Range BPR Indicator ICT MT4 | ALL Products By TradingFinderLab | Best MT5 Indicator: Refined Order Block Indicator for MT5 | Best MT5 Utility: Trade Assistant Expert TF MT5 | TP & SL Tool: Risk Reward Ratio Calculator RRR MT5 | Money Management: Easy Trade Manager MT5 | Trade Copier: Free Fast Local Trade Copier MT5

 

Balanced Price Range Indicator Overview

The table below outlines the key details of the Balanced Price Range BPR Indicator ICT MT5:

Category

ICT - Smart Money - Supply and Demand

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Skill Level

Advanced

Indicator Type

Reversal - Breakout - Entry

Time Frame

Multi-Time Frame

Trading Style

Scalping - Day Trading - Intraday Trading

Markets

Forex - Stocks - Indices

 

Key Features of the Balanced Price Range Indicator

The Balanced Price Range BPR Indicator ICT MT5 is based on ICT principles, assisting traders in locating the overlapping zones of opposing FVGs. These zones act as significant supply and demand areas, helping traders determine high-probability trade entries and exits. By using this indicator, traders can anticipate price reactions and refine their market strategies accordingly.

 

Bullish Market Scenario

On the daily XAG/USD chart, the Balanced Price Range BPR Indicator ICT MT5 marks bullish BPR areas in green. As illustrated in the chart, after a corrective move, the price gravitates toward the identified BPR zone. Upon reaching this area, the correction phase concludes, and the market reverses into an upward trend. The resulting bullish momentum signifies the effectiveness of BPR zones in trend shifts, offering potential trade opportunities.

 

Bearish Market Scenario

On the 1-hour USD/JPY chart, the Balanced Price Range BPR Indicator ICT MT5 highlights bearish BPR zones using brown shading. This tool identifies liquidity areas by analyzing the overlap of FVGs, which traders can leverage to make informed decisions. ICT traders particularly benefit from this feature, as it aids in pinpointing potential sell zones and market structure shifts.

 

Balanced Price Range Indicator Settings

Below are the customizable settings for the Balanced Price Range BPR Indicator ICT MT5:

Indicator Configuration

  • Bar Count – Defines the number of candles to analyze.
  • Min Size in Points – Sets the minimum range size in points.
  • Max Distance Between FVGs – Determines the maximum allowed distance between two FVGs.
  • Show Mode – Adjusts the visibility and display format of BPR boxes.

Color Customization

  • Support Zone – Selects the color for bullish BPR zones.
  • Resistance Zone – Defines the color for bearish BPR zones.

 

Conclusion

The Balanced Price Range BPR Indicator ICT MT5 is a valuable MetaTrader 5 tool tailored for ICT-based trading. It allows traders to spot BPR zones by identifying overlapping FVGs, helping them pinpoint strategic trade entries. By leveraging this indicator, traders can detect key price areas, refine decision-making processes, and execute more precise market entries.

