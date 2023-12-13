RoboTick Signal

Hello,

In this indicator, I started with a simple moving average crossover algorithm. However, in order ot get more succesfull results, I created different scenarios by basin the intersections and aptimized values of the moving averages on opening, closing, high and low values. I am presenting you with the most stable version of the moving averages that you have probably seen in any environment.

We added a bit of volume into it. In my opinion, adding the Bollinger Band indicator from the ready-made indicators while running this indicator will greatly facilitate you to open healthier transactions by seeing the upper band and lower band intervals in a horizontal form.

Do not doubt that you will get extremely successfull results epecially in currency pair. I used it in my demo for 4 months and in my real accounts for over a year before I used it here. I am sure it will not embarrass me.

It is a good workmate. It can allow you to exit with profit from points where most people stop out by following tehes signals when you enter the hedge spiral.

You should optimize it separately for each currency. If you have not been able to get successful results, I will be ready to help you if you contact me by mail.

I got extremely good returns in gold, silver and indices. I should note that the indicatoor produces extremely successfull and consistent transactions in one-hour and four-hour periods, and I used these time zones while designing its algorithm. I shared this application with many of my friends for to try. They started that it produces extremely consistent transactions even in 5-minute transactions, even in cryto currencies and stocks.

It is of course impossible to make everyone happy who uses it. However, I believe that it is a good indicator that will warn you of trend changes with its instan notifications in your transactions, show you the transaction point visually, and effect your ideas.

Remember that this program is designed to give you new ideas and inpiration. You should manage your transactions by making the necessary research and calculations in your investments. It connot guarantee 100% profitability in any way and connot be held responsible for any losses that may occur, even if we do not want them.

With the Wish That Your Every Day Passes With Profit....

Okan_Fncll_Software



