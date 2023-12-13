RoboTick Signal

  • Indicators
  • Mahir Okan Ortakoy
    Mahir Okan Ortakoy

    Mahir Okan Ortakoy

    2012 yılından bu yana Meta Trader üzerinden aktif olarak işlemler yapan ve bu işi profesyonel bir bakış açısıyla yürüten kendimi hem yazılım alanında hem teknik analiz alanında sürekli geliştiren bir yatırımcıyım. Birçok Finans ve Varlık Yönetim Şirketlerine Profosyenel Teknik Analist olarak destek
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Hello,

In this indicator, I started with a simple moving average crossover algorithm. However, in order ot get more succesfull results, I created different scenarios by basin the intersections and aptimized values of the moving averages on opening, closing, high and low values. I am presenting you with the most stable version of the moving averages that you have probably seen in any environment.

We added a bit of volume into it. In my opinion, adding the Bollinger Band indicator from the ready-made indicators while running this indicator will greatly facilitate you to open healthier transactions by seeing the upper band and lower band intervals in a horizontal form.

Do not doubt that you will get extremely successfull results epecially in currency pair. I used it in my demo for 4 months and in my real accounts for over a year before I used it here. I am sure it will not embarrass me. 

It is a good workmate. It can allow you to exit with profit from points where most people stop out by following tehes signals when you enter the hedge spiral. 

You should optimize it separately for each currency. If you have not been able to get successful results, I will be ready to help you if you contact me by mail.

I got extremely good returns in gold, silver and indices. I should note that the indicatoor produces extremely successfull and consistent transactions in one-hour and four-hour periods, and I used these time zones while designing its algorithm. I shared this application with many of my friends for to try. They started that it produces extremely consistent transactions even in 5-minute transactions, even in cryto currencies and stocks.

It is of course impossible to make everyone happy who uses it. However, I believe that it is a good indicator that will warn you of trend changes with its instan notifications in your transactions, show you the transaction point visually, and effect your ideas.

Remember that this program is designed to give you new ideas and inpiration. You should manage your transactions by making the necessary research and calculations in your investments. It connot guarantee 100% profitability in any way and connot be held responsible for any losses that may occur, even if we do not want them.

With the Wish That Your Every Day Passes With Profit....

Okan_Fncll_Software


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+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
Hidden Trendline Channel Project 17 Tool
Herman Santoso
Indicators
Hidden Trend Channel Project 17 Tool SPECIAL NOVEMBER SALE is now finished. Price goes back to normal.  This is an Automated Tool for Multi Timeframe Trend Channel Analysis Visualization with Intelligent Range Market, Trending Market, Reversal, Breakout Detection.  It draws multiple Trend Channels with multiple sub-trendlines levels inside the channel for perfectly give you the trader, the crystal clear Trend channels where price trend direction is moving. This tool is accurately useful for T
TraderHUD
Justino Porto Neto
5 (1)
Indicators
TraderHUD v2 — Complete Dashboard for the Professional Trader TraderHUD v2 is the evolution of the most complete visual indicator for MetaTrader 5. It brings together everything a trader needs to see on the chart to make more informed decisions: temporal context, dollar strength, statistical range, pivot levels, movement speed and macro trend — all integrated, configurable and without cluttering the chart. This version was built based on real use in live trading, incorporating a clear philosophy
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Tuncay_Trader
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Tuncay_Trader 2024.02.25 12:44 
 

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Mahir Okan Ortakoy
174
Reply from developer Mahir Okan Ortakoy 2024.02.29 15:41
Geri Bildiriminiz İçin teşekkür ederim. Yardımcı olmamı istediğiniz herhangi bir durum olduğu zaman burada hazır olduğumu bilmeniz yeter
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