Price Grid NavigatorEA

Price Grid Navigator EA

Unlock the Power of Murrey Math for Precision Trading

The Price Grid Navigator EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed to automate trading strategies based on the renowned Murrey Math Trading System. This EA is perfect for traders who want to leverage the precision of Murrey Math levels to identify key support and resistance zones, execute trades, and manage risk effectively.

Key Features

Automated Murrey Math Trading: The EA calculates and plots 13 Murrey Math levels dynamically, ensuring accurate support and resistance zones for any market condition.

Trades are executed automatically at key levels, such as 0/8 (Ultimate Support), 2/8 (Reversal - Major), 6/8 (Reversal - Major), and 8/8 (Ultimate Resistance). Advanced Risk Management: Stop-Loss and Take-Profit are automatically set at adjacent Murrey Math levels, ensuring optimal risk-reward ratios.

Maximum Loss Protection : The EA can close trades if a predefined loss threshold (in pips) is reached, protecting your account from excessive drawdowns.

Trailing Stop Functionality: Includes both X-pip trailing stop and %-based trailing stop to lock in profits as the market moves in your favor. Customizable Trading Logic: Enable or disable specific Murrey Math levels for trade entries, allowing you to tailor the EA to your preferred trading strategy.

Only one position at a time is allowed, ensuring disciplined trading and avoiding overexposure. Robust Error Handling: Comprehensive error handling ensures that trades are executed and managed smoothly, even in volatile market conditions.

Detailed logs and alerts keep you informed about trade executions, modifications, and errors. User-Friendly Inputs: The EA comes with a range of customizable parameters, making it suitable for both novice and experienced traders.

Input Parameters

Parameter Description P Period for calculating Murrey Math levels (default: 128). LotSize Fixed lot size for trades (default: 0.10). MagicNumber Unique identifier for the EA's trades (default: 12345). MaxLossInPips Maximum allowed loss in pips before closing a trade (default: 70). EnableMaxLoss Enable/disable the maximum loss feature (default: true). EnableOrderDetails Enable/disable printing of order details in the log (default: true). trailingStopPip Apply a trailing stop in pips (default: 100). Enable0_8 Enable trades at the 0/8 level (Ultimate Support) (default: true). Enable2_8 Enable trades at the 2/8 level (Reversal - Major) (default: true). Enable4_8 Enable trades at the 4/8 level (Major Support/Resistance) (default: false). Enable6_8 Enable trades at the 6/8 level (Reversal - Major) (default: true). Enable8_8 Enable trades at the 8/8 level (Ultimate Resistance) (default: true).

Why Choose Price Grid Navigator EA?

Proven Strategy : Based on the time-tested Murrey Math Trading System, this EA is designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

Fully Automated : No need to manually calculate levels or monitor the market—the EA does it all for you.

Flexible and Customizable : Tailor the EA to your trading style with adjustable parameters and level activation settings.

Reliable Performance: Built with robust error handling and risk management features to ensure consistent performance.

How It Works

Level Calculation: The EA calculates Murrey Math levels based on the highest and lowest prices over a user-defined period ( P ). Trade Execution: Trades are executed automatically when the price approaches key Murrey Math levels, such as 0/8, 2/8, 6/8, or 8/8. Risk Management: Stop-loss and take-profit levels are set at adjacent Murrey Math levels, and the EA includes features like trailing stops and maximum loss protection. Trade Management: The EA ensures only one position is open at a time, avoiding overexposure and maintaining disciplined trading.

Who Is This EA For?

Swing Traders : Ideal for traders who want to capitalize on medium-term price movements using Murrey Math levels.

Risk-Averse Traders : The built-in risk management features make it suitable for traders who prioritize capital preservation.

Busy Traders: Perfect for those who want to automate their trading strategy and save time.

Get Started Today

Transform your trading with the Price Grid Navigator EA and experience the power of automated Murrey Math trading. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA is designed to help you achieve consistent results with minimal effort.

Buy now and take your trading to the next level!



