Price Grid NavigatorEA

Price Grid Navigator EA

Unlock the Power of Murrey Math for Precision Trading

The Price Grid Navigator EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed to automate trading strategies based on the renowned Murrey Math Trading System. This EA is perfect for traders who want to leverage the precision of Murrey Math levels to identify key support and resistance zones, execute trades, and manage risk effectively.

Key Features

  1. Automated Murrey Math Trading:

    • The EA calculates and plots 13 Murrey Math levels dynamically, ensuring accurate support and resistance zones for any market condition.

    • Trades are executed automatically at key levels, such as 0/8 (Ultimate Support), 2/8 (Reversal - Major), 6/8 (Reversal - Major), and 8/8 (Ultimate Resistance).

  2. Advanced Risk Management:

    • Stop-Loss and Take-Profit are automatically set at adjacent Murrey Math levels, ensuring optimal risk-reward ratios.

    • Maximum Loss Protection: The EA can close trades if a predefined loss threshold (in pips) is reached, protecting your account from excessive drawdowns.

    • Trailing Stop Functionality: Includes both X-pip trailing stop and %-based trailing stop to lock in profits as the market moves in your favor.

  3. Customizable Trading Logic:

    • Enable or disable specific Murrey Math levels for trade entries, allowing you to tailor the EA to your preferred trading strategy.

    • Only one position at a time is allowed, ensuring disciplined trading and avoiding overexposure.

  4. Robust Error Handling:

    • Comprehensive error handling ensures that trades are executed and managed smoothly, even in volatile market conditions.

    • Detailed logs and alerts keep you informed about trade executions, modifications, and errors.

  5. User-Friendly Inputs:

    • The EA comes with a range of customizable parameters, making it suitable for both novice and experienced traders.

Input Parameters

Parameter Description
P Period for calculating Murrey Math levels (default: 128).
LotSize Fixed lot size for trades (default: 0.10).
MagicNumber Unique identifier for the EA's trades (default: 12345).
MaxLossInPips Maximum allowed loss in pips before closing a trade (default: 70).
EnableMaxLoss Enable/disable the maximum loss feature (default: true).
EnableOrderDetails Enable/disable printing of order details in the log (default: true).
trailingStopPip Apply a trailing stop in pips (default: 100).
Enable0_8 Enable trades at the 0/8 level (Ultimate Support) (default: true).
Enable2_8 Enable trades at the 2/8 level (Reversal - Major) (default: true).
Enable4_8 Enable trades at the 4/8 level (Major Support/Resistance) (default: false).
Enable6_8 Enable trades at the 6/8 level (Reversal - Major) (default: true).
Enable8_8 Enable trades at the 8/8 level (Ultimate Resistance) (default: true).

Why Choose Price Grid Navigator EA?

  • Proven Strategy: Based on the time-tested Murrey Math Trading System, this EA is designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

  • Fully Automated: No need to manually calculate levels or monitor the market—the EA does it all for you.

  • Flexible and Customizable: Tailor the EA to your trading style with adjustable parameters and level activation settings.

  • Reliable Performance: Built with robust error handling and risk management features to ensure consistent performance.

How It Works

  1. Level Calculation: The EA calculates Murrey Math levels based on the highest and lowest prices over a user-defined period ( P ).

  2. Trade Execution: Trades are executed automatically when the price approaches key Murrey Math levels, such as 0/8, 2/8, 6/8, or 8/8.

  3. Risk Management: Stop-loss and take-profit levels are set at adjacent Murrey Math levels, and the EA includes features like trailing stops and maximum loss protection.

  4. Trade Management: The EA ensures only one position is open at a time, avoiding overexposure and maintaining disciplined trading.

Who Is This EA For?

  • Swing Traders: Ideal for traders who want to capitalize on medium-term price movements using Murrey Math levels.

  • Risk-Averse Traders: The built-in risk management features make it suitable for traders who prioritize capital preservation.

  • Busy Traders: Perfect for those who want to automate their trading strategy and save time.

Get Started Today

Transform your trading with the Price Grid Navigator EA and experience the power of automated Murrey Math trading. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA is designed to help you achieve consistent results with minimal effort.

Buy now and take your trading to the next level!


More from author
HighLow Swing
Dora Nafwa Mwabini
Indicators
HighLow Swing — Trend & Swing Detection Indicator Description: HighLow Swing is a powerful trend and swing detection indicator designed to help traders easily identify key market turning points and trend directions on any chart timeframe. It  highlights  significant swing highs and lows, draws trend circles based on swing structure, and helps you stay ahead of the market momentum with clear visual signals. Key Features: Swing Point Detection:  Automatically detects and marks important swing hig
Price Grid Navigator
Dora Nafwa Mwabini
Indicators
Price Grid Navigator Indicator The   Price Grid Navigator   is a powerful and intuitive trading tool designed to help traders identify key   support and resistance levels   dynamically. It provides clear visual cues for potential   entry points ,   exit points , and   reversal zones , making it an essential tool for traders of all experience levels. By dynamically calculating and plotting these levels, the indicator provides traders with a clear visual representation of potential  entry points ,
FREE
Ticks Indicator
Dora Nafwa Mwabini
Indicators
Ticks Indicator - Your Ultimate Market Timing Tool Unlock the power of   precision trading   with the   Ticks Indicator! This powerful Meta Trader 4 tool helps you identify high-probability trading opportunities by analyzing   specific times and days   when the market shows consistent patterns. Key Advantages of the Ticks 1. Smart Time-Based Analysis Target specific market hours   (e.g., "11:00") and instantly see how price behaves at that exact time. Works on   any timeframe   (M1, H1, D1, etc.
MAs COMBO
Dora Nafwa Mwabini
Indicators
Discover a Simple Yet Powerful Moving Average Indicator for MT4! This custom indicator is built around a smart combination of Simple Moving Averages —perfect for identifying high-probability trading setups with minimal effort. Even if you’re new to trading , you’ll quickly spot clear and profitable trade signals thanks to this indicator’s straightforward logic. The pattern recognition is so intuitive that beginners and seasoned traders alike can benefit right away!  Why You’ll Love This Indicat
FREE
MAs combo EA
Dora Nafwa Mwabini
Experts
Product Description: MA Crossover EA  The   MA Crossover EA   is a robust and fully automated trading robot designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). This EA is ideal for traders looking for a systematic and disciplined approach to trading, as it eliminates emotional decision-making and ensures consistent execution of trading strategies. Key Features Trailing Stop for Risk Management : The EA includes a trailing stop feature that locks in profits as the trade moves in your favor. The trailing stop activa
TrendCrossover EA
Dora Nafwa Mwabini
Experts
Product Description This Expert Advisor (EA)  is ideal for traders who want a systematic and disciplined approach to trading, eliminating emotional decision-making and ensuring consistent execution of trades. Advantages Automated Trading: The EA eliminates the need for manual intervention, allowing you to trade 24/5 without monitoring the markets. Risk Management: Fixed stop loss and take profit levels ensure that your risk is controlled, while the trailing stop locks in profits. RSI Filter: Add
Stacking King EA
Dora Nafwa Mwabini
Experts
Stacking King EA – Precision Power, Button-Simple  Description: The Stacking King EA is a powerful trading tool that lets you instantly open multiple trades with a single click or automatically stack trades every minute for a set duration — directly on your active MT4 terminal. Whether you're a scalper, trend rider, or stacking breakouts, this EA gives you full control with minimal effort. Built for real traders, in real markets. Not just a back-test toy — this is live-fire gear. Designed for se
Schemes
Dora Nafwa Mwabini
Indicators
Schemes 2.0 - Transform Your MT4 Charts Instantly Upgrade your trading experience with Schemes 2.0, the ultimate visual enhancement tool for Meta Trader 4. With 9 professionally designed color themes and smart toggle interface, you can switch chart style instantly - from clean minimalism to vibrant high-contrast setups - all with a single click. When  Traders Love Schemes 2.0 1.        9 Premium Themes – From light to dark, classic to modern, tailored for every trading style. 2.        One-Clic
TradeHistoryMapper EA
Dora Nafwa Mwabini
Experts
Visualize Your Trading Edge with TradeHistoryMapper Every successful trader knows: your history holds the key to your future profits. TradeHistoryMapper turns your account history into a powerful visual map — showing exactly where you win, where you lose, and how to improve. Why struggle through endless account history tabs when you can see every trade directly on your chart ? 1. Instantly display winning vs. losing trades with clear color coding 2. Analyze performance across multiple symbols a
Schemes MT5
Dora Nafwa Mwabini
Indicators
Schemes 2.0 - Transform Your MT5 Charts Instantly Upgrade your trading experience with Schemes 2.0, the ultimate visual enhancement tool for Meta Trader 5. With 9 professionally designed color themes and smart toggle interface, you can switch chart style instantly - from clean minimalism to vibrant high-contrast setups - all with a single click. When  Traders Love Schemes 2.0 1.          9 Premium Themes   – From light to dark, classic to modern, tailored for every trading style. 2.          On
HighLow Swing MT5
Dora Nafwa Mwabini
Indicators
HighLow Swing — Trend & Swing Detection Indicator Description: HighLow Swing is a powerful trend and swing detection indicator designed to help traders easily identify key market turning points and trend directions on any chart timeframe. It  highlights  significant swing highs and lows, draws trend circles based on swing structure, and helps you stay ahead of the market momentum with clear visual signals. Key Features: Swing Point Detection: Automatically detects and marks important swing high
Stacking King EA MT5
Dora Nafwa Mwabini
Experts
Stacking King EA – Precision Power, Button-Simple  Description: The Stacking King EA is a powerful trading tool that lets you instantly open multiple trades with a single click or automatically stack trades every minute for a set duration — directly on your active MT5 terminal. Whether you're a scalper, trend rider, or stacking breakouts, this EA gives you full control with minimal effort. Built for real traders, in real markets. Not just a back-test toy — this is live-fire gear. Designed for se
