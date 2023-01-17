MAs COMBO

  • Indicators
  • Dora Nafwa Mwabini
    Dora Nafwa Mwabini

    Dora Nafwa Mwabini

    Every Expert Advisor (EA) or indicator I release comes with a free access window before any pricing is applied —it’s my way of giving back and connecting with fellow traders.

    If you find value in what I build, awesome. If you have feedback, even better. Let’s grow smarter together.
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 17 January 2023

MAs COMBO - Discover a Simple Yet Powerful Moving Average Indicator for MT4!

This custom indicator is built around a smart combination of Simple Moving Averages—perfect for identifying high-probability trading setups with minimal effort.

Even if you’re new to trading, you’ll quickly spot clear and profitable trade signals thanks to this indicator’s straightforward logic. The pattern recognition is so intuitive that beginners and seasoned traders alike can benefit right away!

 Why You’ll Love This Indicator:

  1. Comes with pre-configured input settings, so you can start using it immediately—no complex setups required.

  2. Customizable colors let you personalize your chart to match your style.

  3. Built-in parameters handle all the heavy lifting for moving average settings, saving you time and guesswork.

Perfect for All Trading Styles:

  1. Long-term trades? Use it on higher timeframes for stronger trend confirmation and better profits.

  2. Short-term scalping? Apply it on lower timeframes (under H1)—just be mindful of market noise for best results.

NEW! Updated Features :

  1. Real-time alerts when moving averages cross—never miss a setup!

  2. Actionable trade signals—know whether to buy or sell at the moment of crossover.

  3. Precise entry info—get alerted with exact price levels (Ask or Bid) to place your order confidently.

 Whether you're growing your first trading account or adding to a pro-level strategy, this indicator is a reliable tool that delivers consistent value.

Ready to Trade Hands-Free?

Take your trading to the next level with the automated Expert Advisor versions of this strategy:

TrendCrossover EA

It intelligently counts candlesticks after each crossover to confirm momentum and filter out false signals—ensuring entries are based on solid trend continuation rather than noises, 24/7 trading.

Ideal if you prefer a fully hands-off approach based on proven MA logic.

MAs COMBO EA 

A more advanced automation built specifically around the MAs COMBO Indicator. It uses the same crossover logic but adds risk management, trailing stops, and multi-pair support for enhanced performance.

Both EAs are designed to mirror the indicator’s precision while executing trades automatically—no manual intervention required!

👉 Click here to get the TrendCrossover EA and MAs COMBO EA now!

Experience the freedom of automated trading built on the same tested, reliable strategy that powers the indicator.

Conclusion

The MAs COMBO Indicator is a must-have tool for traders who want clarity, consistency, and simplicity in identifying moving average crossovers.

Whether you trade manually or prefer to automate, this indicator and its EA counterparts are a winning combo—delivering proven logic, hands-free performance, and real trading results.

Get the MAs COMBO Indicator today and pair it with its EAs to unlock your full trading potential!

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5 (38)
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Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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