LIVE 100K real account:https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2360375 Launch price currently: 120 — this offer applies to the first 10 copies sold. Once those are gone, the price will increase to 150. At this moment, 9 copies have been purchased at this level.





Buyers’ Bonus: After completing your purchase, reach out to me, and you’ll be gifted an additional Expert Advisor completely free of charge as a thank you for your confidence. Trial Version Available: Interested in trying before buying? Send me a message to get a demo version at no cost, allowing you to test it on a live demo account prior to your final decision.





No Nonsense Bot is crafted for traders seeking a clear and straightforward automated approach. It integrates a directional core strategy with built-in filters that assess market volatility, session timing, and price behavior before initiating trades. This ensures entries only happen during well-defined market phases rather than reacting to every small price change.





The Expert Advisor operates as a single-chart controller: simply attach it to the XAGUSD chart on the M30 timeframe. It then runs its logic from this chart while monitoring opportunities across XAGUSD. This design keeps the setup efficient yet permits managing several instruments simultaneously in harmony.





Quick Start Overview

Attach No Nonsense Bot to a single chart of XAGUSD using timeframe M30 .

to a single chart of using timeframe . Choose a broker offering tight spreads and dependable order execution.

and dependable order execution. Minimum recommended deposit: $300 or more , with leverage no less than 1:33 ; higher leverage options are acceptable.

, with leverage no less than ; higher leverage options are acceptable. If trading funded, prop, or FA accounts, please contact me beforehand so I can tailor the settings to match your account’s rules.





Execution & Setup Snapshot Primary Chart XAGUSD (single-chart control) Timeframe M30 Symbols Monitored XAGUSD Broker Requirement Low spread and fast execution environment Recommended Capital At least $300 with leverage above 1:33 Backtest Setup Message me for a pre-configured settings file and detailed instructions to achieve accurate backtest results. Demo Access Contact me to obtain a limited-time demo version suitable for live demo account trials. Additional Bonus Complete your purchase and reach out to receive a complimentary extra Expert Advisor.





Core Trading Concept

Market Structure Adaptation: No Nonsense Bot focuses on recognizing evolving market structures. It constantly analyzes swing highs and lows and shifting areas of buying and selling pressure to identify if the market is in an expansion or contraction phase. The EA only trades when this structure confirms a clear directional trend, avoiding unpredictable or choppy conditions.





Advanced Entry Filters: Before placing trades, internal filters assess volatility steadiness, depth of recent retracements, and the relationship between price and recent ranges. Entries occur only if these criteria align with the prevailing market direction. This process minimizes random trades and isolates positions in higher-probability market segments.





Sophisticated Risk Management: The EA uses a multi-layered risk framework that adjusts dynamically to market shifts. It monitors conditions and modifies exposure so it remains consistent with your account profile, rather than applying a one-size-fits-all approach. The aim is to keep risk controlled while capturing gains during favorable periods.





Suitable for Prop / Funded Trading Accounts No Nonsense Bot works well on prop, funded, and FA accounts. Since these accounts often have unique rules about drawdown limits, daily caps, and trading styles, please contact me before using the EA on such accounts. I will help adjust the settings to comply with your firm's requirements.





Support, Blog & Communication For a detailed stepwise guide covering installation, setup, and usage, see the blog post here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766572

Stay updated with news and additional info on the official MQL5 channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/botsofakash

For Telegram access and direct discussions, message me privately via MQL5 and I’ll share the contact details.





No Nonsense Bot is tailored for traders wanting a disciplined, filter-based system that prioritizes risk management, eases execution, and fits well within both personal trading and professional funded account strategies.