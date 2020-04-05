No Nonsense Bot

  • Experts
  • Akash Sambhaji Bhagat
    Akash Sambhaji Bhagat

    Akash Sambhaji Bhagat

    • EA developer at  EA developer
    • India
    • 730
    4 (8)
    🚀 Professional MT5 Trader & Expert Advisor Developer
    I am an experienced trader specializing in automated trading systems for MetaTrader 5. All my Expert Advisors are built from real market experience, disciplined trading logic, and clean, efficient code.
    3 products
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 20

LIVE 100K real account:https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2360375

Launch price currently: 120 — this offer applies to the first 10 copies sold. Once those are gone, the price will increase to 150. At this moment, 9 copies have been purchased at this level.


Buyers’ Bonus: After completing your purchase, reach out to me, and you’ll be gifted an additional Expert Advisor completely free of charge as a thank you for your confidence.

Trial Version Available: Interested in trying before buying? Send me a message to get a demo version at no cost, allowing you to test it on a live demo account prior to your final decision.


No Nonsense Bot is crafted for traders seeking a clear and straightforward automated approach. It integrates a directional core strategy with built-in filters that assess market volatility, session timing, and price behavior before initiating trades. This ensures entries only happen during well-defined market phases rather than reacting to every small price change.


The Expert Advisor operates as a single-chart controller: simply attach it to the XAGUSD chart on the M30 timeframe. It then runs its logic from this chart while monitoring opportunities across XAGUSD. This design keeps the setup efficient yet permits managing several instruments simultaneously in harmony.


Quick Start Overview

  • Attach No Nonsense Bot to a single chart of XAGUSD using timeframe M30.
  • Choose a broker offering tight spreads and dependable order execution.
  • Minimum recommended deposit: $300 or more, with leverage no less than 1:33; higher leverage options are acceptable.
  • If trading funded, prop, or FA accounts, please contact me beforehand so I can tailor the settings to match your account’s rules.


Execution & Setup Snapshot
Primary Chart XAGUSD (single-chart control)
Timeframe M30
Symbols Monitored XAGUSD
Broker Requirement Low spread and fast execution environment
Recommended Capital At least $300 with leverage above 1:33
Backtest Setup Message me for a pre-configured settings file and detailed instructions to achieve accurate backtest results.
Demo Access Contact me to obtain a limited-time demo version suitable for live demo account trials.
Additional Bonus Complete your purchase and reach out to receive a complimentary extra Expert Advisor.


Core Trading Concept

Market Structure Adaptation: No Nonsense Bot focuses on recognizing evolving market structures. It constantly analyzes swing highs and lows and shifting areas of buying and selling pressure to identify if the market is in an expansion or contraction phase. The EA only trades when this structure confirms a clear directional trend, avoiding unpredictable or choppy conditions.


Advanced Entry Filters: Before placing trades, internal filters assess volatility steadiness, depth of recent retracements, and the relationship between price and recent ranges. Entries occur only if these criteria align with the prevailing market direction. This process minimizes random trades and isolates positions in higher-probability market segments.


Sophisticated Risk Management: The EA uses a multi-layered risk framework that adjusts dynamically to market shifts. It monitors conditions and modifies exposure so it remains consistent with your account profile, rather than applying a one-size-fits-all approach. The aim is to keep risk controlled while capturing gains during favorable periods.


Suitable for Prop / Funded Trading Accounts

No Nonsense Bot works well on prop, funded, and FA accounts. Since these accounts often have unique rules about drawdown limits, daily caps, and trading styles, please contact me before using the EA on such accounts. I will help adjust the settings to comply with your firm's requirements.


Support, Blog & Communication


No Nonsense Bot is tailored for traders wanting a disciplined, filter-based system that prioritizes risk management, eases execution, and fits well within both personal trading and professional funded account strategies.

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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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Adam Hrncir
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Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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