Exp Crassula
- Experts
- Aleksey Luppey
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 25 April 2020
- Activations: 10
The Exp Crassula expert Advisor can start working with a minimum Deposit of $ 20. it is possible to enable automatic lot increase (calculated
from the result of the last transaction.) The expert is working around the clock in fully automatic mode.
The expert showed good results on the history of the EURUSD H1 pair.
You can enable it on other timeframes and currency pairs by first testing and selecting the minimum size for the calculation in paragraphs parameter. it is recommended to use from 50 to 500.
a free version is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/48965