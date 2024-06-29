Martin Automated Trading RSI Simple

MDL5 Martin Automated Trading EA

1. Overall Introduction

The program running name isMartin Trading Configuration - RSI, which is currently the complete version. There is also aRSI minimalist version with the same logic:Martin Trading Configuration - RSI- Lite 

The main logic is to automatically monitor RSI indicators. When the configuration threshold is reached, it will automatically triggerorder opening,replenishment,stop profit, andstop loss operations.


I have found that the market is not friendly to Martin, and I have seen comments from everyone saying that there will be stock defaults, unsafe, and so on. Therefore, I would like to make the following explanations:

（1） Finance carries risks and trading needs to be cautious.

It is important for everyone to understand and effectively manage these risks. Martin's risk means high returns, and I tested it myself with a maximum investment of 2000, earning a profit of 20000 in less than a year. Of course, after the initial actual operation, he also paid for me crazily. Still in use now, achieving doubling in 3 months.

（2） Trend trading.

I not only have Martin, but also a trend trading that uses a variety of mixed indicators such as dual MA to determine the trend at the day level, achieving a 1-minute ultra short term EA. At present, it is possible to achieve close to no liquidation, but the annualized rate is only 200% and the rate reaches 60%, which is not the result I expected.

（3） My usage suggestions

Currency: Europe and America

Time range: 1H, 1D, 15M, 5M

Minimum deposit: $2000

Account type: No special requirements, no overnight fees are required.

Levers: 1:100

Because the market is changing, there is an overfitting problem in EA. It is recommended to adjust the parameters around a month, and be accustomed to conducting recent backtesting and adjustments when available, but also not frequently in the past.

My default parameters may not be suitable for your basic drive and need to be adjusted at any time based on deposit and risk situations. If guidance is needed, it will incur additional fees. It is recommended that individuals try to use it themselves and learn the logic of adjustment.

（4） Can support customized development of functions, please contact me, the price is reasonable.


2. Configuration Instructions

(1) [Account Configuration]

//EA Magic Number				|
//Trading allows price deviation		| There may be a trading deviation between the program and the server during trading. 
								If the deviation is set to 5, the server can operate successfully at [1.0215, 1.0225] when operating buying and selling 
								at platform 1.0220. If the deviation exceeds the range, the operation fails.
//Program initial state, T running F pausing	| Program configuration after startup state, when T is configured, it will be executed immediately after startup; 
								When configuring F and starting, you need to click the start button
//Whether to close the position when the program exits, T is flat and F is uneven.
						| Whether to force the position to close when the program exits, default to F
//The spread threshold used for "filling in" operation judgment
						| Set the acceptable spread for variety operation, in order to determine whether to execute the operation when filling 
								in the position and closing the profit in the future

(2) [RSI Indicator Basic Configuration]

//The upper limit of RSI indicator value	| RSI upper limit threshold, default to 70.. Different varieties and cycles need to be tested without adjustment
//Lower limit of RSI indicator value		| RSI lower limit threshold, default to 30
//RSI calculation average cycle			| Default 14, it is not recommended to manually modify the setting
//Chart Period					| The current chart period is set to 1 hour by default, and suitable parameters can be selected according to the situation

(3) [Opening Configuration]

//Number of open positions			| One round of program opening, the size of the first purchase, and subsequent replenishment based on this as a basis for regular increase

    Explanation: Breakthrough indicates that the first two columns of the current column in the configuration chart period are within Threshold 

(4)[Replenishment Configuration]

//Replenishment Interval Point			| When the first order is issued, it also indicates that the direction of the long or short position in this round of operation is determined. 
								If it is considered as a long-term exchange rate of 1.0200, the current exchange rate value will be 1.0090 after 
								a certain period of time. If the difference between two point positions is greater than 100, 
								trigger the replenishment operation on the side
//Replenishment multiplier:			| Replenishment multiplier=Opening multiplier parameter x Multiplier ^ (Position before placing an order -1)
//Replenishment time interval/m			| Replenishment needs to be triggered after a certain period of time and should not be triggered too frequently
//Maximum number of replenishment orders	|
//The spread threshold for replenishment judgment. If it exceeds the threshold, no replenishment operation will be performed.
						| When the current variety's spread fluctuation exceeds the set threshold, no replenishment operation will be performed. 
								To prevent operations during periods of sharp declines and rises, 
								it is expected that when the spread fluctuates greatly, the exchange rate will also fluctuate greatly.

(5)[Stop Profit Configuration]All conditions will be executed in parallel

//The stop profit judgment threshold is set, and no stop profit operation will be performed if the spread fluctuation of the current variety exceeds the set threshold. 
								You can wait for the fluctuations to stabilize before making further moves
        
// +++++++++++++++++++++++
//Condition 1: Profit point of the last opening order:
						| Stop profit point x (profit point multiple ^ (number of positions before placing an order -1))
//Condition 1: Profit point multiple		|




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UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.4 (30)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.58 (73)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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