Martin Automated Trading RSI Simple

MDL5 Martin Automated Trading EA

1. Overall Introduction

The program running name isMartin Trading Configuration - RSI, which is currently the complete version. There is also aRSI minimalist version with the same logic:Martin Trading Configuration - RSI- Lite

The main logic is to automatically monitor RSI indicators. When the configuration threshold is reached, it will automatically triggerorder opening,replenishment,stop profit, andstop loss operations.





I have found that the market is not friendly to Martin, and I have seen comments from everyone saying that there will be stock defaults, unsafe, and so on. Therefore, I would like to make the following explanations:

（1） Finance carries risks and trading needs to be cautious.

It is important for everyone to understand and effectively manage these risks. Martin's risk means high returns, and I tested it myself with a maximum investment of 2000, earning a profit of 20000 in less than a year. Of course, after the initial actual operation, he also paid for me crazily. Still in use now, achieving doubling in 3 months.

（2） Trend trading.

I not only have Martin, but also a trend trading that uses a variety of mixed indicators such as dual MA to determine the trend at the day level, achieving a 1-minute ultra short term EA. At present, it is possible to achieve close to no liquidation, but the annualized rate is only 200% and the rate reaches 60%, which is not the result I expected.

（3） My usage suggestions

Currency: Europe and America

Time range: 1H, 1D, 15M, 5M

Minimum deposit: $2000

Account type: No special requirements, no overnight fees are required.

Levers: 1:100

Because the market is changing, there is an overfitting problem in EA. It is recommended to adjust the parameters around a month, and be accustomed to conducting recent backtesting and adjustments when available, but also not frequently in the past.

My default parameters may not be suitable for your basic drive and need to be adjusted at any time based on deposit and risk situations. If guidance is needed, it will incur additional fees. It is recommended that individuals try to use it themselves and learn the logic of adjustment.

（4） Can support customized development of functions, please contact me, the price is reasonable.





2. Configuration Instructions

(1) [Account Configuration]

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