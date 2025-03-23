BullionX Trader MT5

BullionX Trader – Advanced Gold, Crypto & Multi-Currency Trading Bot

Note: Set MQLTEST to false in settings while testing or live otherwise, results won't be accurate.

Overview

BullionX Trader is a powerful AI-driven trading bot designed for gold (XAU/USD), cryptocurrencies (BTC/USD), and major forex pairs. Whether trading precious metals, forex, or crypto, this expert advisor adapts to market conditions and executes high-precision trades across multiple asset classes.

Key Features

  • Gold & Crypto Optimization: Designed for XAU/USD, BTC/USD, and major forex pairs.
  • Multi-Asset Trading: Works across forex, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.
  • Smart AI Strategy: Uses trend-following and breakout strategies to maximize profitability.
  • Precision Risk Management: Implements auto-lot sizing and adaptive stop-loss mechanisms.
  • Optimized for H1 Timeframe: Balances trade accuracy and execution efficiency.

Technical Information

  • Timeframe: H1, M15
  • Minimum Lot Size: 0.01
  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Minimum Deposit: $500
  • Leverage: 1:10 – 1:1000
  • Supported Account Types: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium, ECN
  • Supported Pairs: XAU/USD, BTC/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, EUR/CHF, EUR/GBP, GBP/CHF

Why Choose BullionX Trader?

The name "Bullion" represents gold and precious metals, while "X" symbolizes expansion into crypto and forex markets. BullionX Trader is a versatile powerhouse, making it the perfect solution for traders looking to dominate multiple markets with a single strategy.


