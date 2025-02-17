RetraceX Scalper
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Ideal for Scalpers: Designed for traders who capitalize on short-term pullbacks.
Interesting concept. But what is the ideal capital for this EA? I would like to use in Cents.
after test for a week.. with 10k cent equity.. my account can survive nicely. using standard setting for M5 XAUUSD.. floating 25% during market trending.. not a big problem for me.. just target 10~20usd daily is enough for me.. thanks for the experts
lo estoy probando y esta muy bueno las entradas son buenas pero cuando se van se crea un flotante grande y no tiene stoploss y no me deja ponerle por que ?
