Gaussian Scalper
- Experts
- Samuel Alfred Preston
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 15 February 2025
- Activations: 5
The Gaussian Scalper EA is a precision scalping expert advisor designed for high-probability trend entries based on advanced filtering techniques. It utilizes a combination of Least Squares Moving Average (LSMA) and Gaussian filtering to detect trend direction and trade signals. The strategy is reinforced by ADX-based trend confirmation, MACD filtering, and a volume threshold for trade validation. Risk management is handled through ATR-based stop loss and take profit levels, ensuring dynamic trade protection. Ideal for traders seeking a robust, data-driven approach to scalping in trending market conditions.
For conservative trading:
UseRiskManagement = true MaxRiskPercentage = 1.0 AutoLotSize = true
For fixed position sizing:
UseRiskManagement = false FixedLotSize = 0.1