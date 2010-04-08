Flagged trends

This trend-following indicator calculates dynamic trailing stops using a modified (or unmodified) ATR method with a Wilder's moving average for smoothing. It displays separate bullish (green) and bearish (red) trailing stop lines that adjust as the market moves.

recommended to be used in conjution with Gaussian Scalper XD indicator for trade entry with multiple confirmations.

Gaussian Scalper XD: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132204?source