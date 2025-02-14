Gaussian Scalper XD

Gaussian scalper indicator based off the same logic used in my gaussian scaler ea. Enjoy!!


The Gaussian Scalper is a precision scalping indicator designed for high-probability trend entries based on advanced filtering techniques. It utilizes a combination of Least Squares Moving Average (LSMA) and Gaussian filtering to detect trend direction and trade signals. The strategy is reinforced by ADX-based trend confirmation, MACD filtering, and a volume threshold for trade validation. Risk management is handled through ATR-based stop loss and take profit levels, ensuring dynamic trade protection. Ideal for traders seeking a robust, data-driven approach to scalping in trending market conditions.

Recommend disabling filters for high volume trades with higher risk or enabling for longer 'swing' trades.

recommend using with the Flagged trends indicator:  Download the 'Flagged trends' Technical Indicator for MetaTrader 5 in MetaTrader Market

EA link:   Buy the 'Gaussian Scalper' Trading Robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 in MetaTrader Market

