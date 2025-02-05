MACD Indicator with Histogram

5

MACD Indicator

It has MACD line, Signal line, and Histogram.

The Histogram has 4 colors based on Direction Above and Below the Zero Line, showing its movement direction as simple as possible.

Allows Show MACD & Signal Line, Show Change In color of MACD  Line based on cross of Signal Line.

Show Dots at Cross of MacD and Signal Line, Turn on and off Histogram.

Enjoy your trading experience, and feel free to share your comments and reviews.


Reviews 4
Rezende Sindona Angelo
118
Rezende Sindona Angelo 2025.07.03 12:19 
 

Muito Obrigado

Kodj007
146
Kodj007 2025.06.11 17:17 
 

Very goog

frankdupo
86
frankdupo 2025.07.12 10:54 
 

Muy preciso este indicador lo estoy probando

