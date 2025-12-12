Simple Smart Mney Concepts MT4

This Simple Smart Money Concepts indicator displays real-time market structure (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies.

"Smart Money Concepts" (SMC) is used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate liquidity & find more optimal points of interest in the market. Trying to determine where institutional market participants have orders placed can be a very reasonable approach to finding more practical entries & exits based on price action.

Key Features

  1. Internal and Swing market structure in real-time:

    • Internal Structures: These elements refer to the price formations and patterns that occur within a smaller scope or a specific trading session. The suite can detect intricate details like minor support/resistance levels or short-term trend reversals.

    • External Structures: These involve larger, more significant market patterns and trends spanning multiple sessions or time frames. This capability helps traders understand overarching market directions.

  2. HH/LH/LL/LH Areas:
    • Identifying Higher Highs (HH), Lower Highs (LH), Lower Lows (LL), and Lower Highs (LH) helps in understanding the trend and market structure, aiding in predictive analysis.

  3. Break of Structure (BOS):
    • This feature identifies points where the price breaks a significant structure, potentially indicating a new trend or a trend reversal.

  4. Change of Character (CHoCH):
    • Detects subtle shifts in the market's behavior, which could suggest the early stages of a trend change before they become apparent to the broader market.

  5. Order Blocks:
    • These are essentially price levels or zones where significant trading activities previously occurred, likely pointing to the positions of smart money.

  6. Equal Highs and Lows
    • Displays EQH/EQL labels on chart for detecting equal highs & lows.

  7. Fair Value Gaps:
    • Fair Value Gaps: A three candle formation where the candle shadows adjacent to the central candle do not overlap, this highlights a gap area.

  8. Previous Highs & Lows:
    • Allows the user to display previous highs & lows from daily, weekly, & monthly timeframes as significant levels.

  9. Premium & Discount Zones as a range:
    • Allows the user to display Premium, Discount, and Equilibrium zones on the chart

Customizable Features

  • Users can adjust settings like data length, colors, and display styles to match their trading preferences.

Benefits for Traders

  • Saves time on manual analysis, enhancing trading efficiency.
  • Helps make quick and informed decisions during volatile market conditions.
  • Easy to use for both beginners and experienced traders.

Conclusion

The Simple Smart Money Concepts Indicator is not just a tool but a comprehensive solution for traders looking to effectively implement ICT strategies. It’s a robust choice for enhancing market analysis and executing precise trades.


Recommended products
King Binary Magnet Indicator
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicators
This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
Pips forex
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Pips forex - is a ready trading system . This indicator shows with arrows on the chart when and in what direction you need to open an order. If the arrow is green, then we open a buy deal, and if the arrow is red, then we open a sell deal. Everything is very simple and quite effective. TakeProfit set 15-25 points. StopLoss set at the level of points. When the dots move, we immediately override the StopLoss. Recommended timeframe for trading M1 and M5. This is a scalping strategy and works best
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Accumulation Basic
Thanh Quang Huynh
Indicators
Accumulation/Distribution Technical Indicator is determined by the changes in price and volume. The volume acts as a weighting coefficient at the change of price – the higher the coefficient (the volume) is, the greater the contribution of the price change (for this period of time) will be in the value of the indicator. In fact, this indicator is a variant of the more commonly used indicator   On Balance Volume . They are both used to confirm price changes by means of measuring the respective vo
Volume Compair
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicators
Professional Cumulative Delta & Volume Median Indicator Track   real buying/selling pressure   with this powerful volume analysis tool. The   Volume Compare Indicator   combines   Cumulative Delta   and   Volume Medians   to help you identify institutional activity, imbalances, and potential reversals. Key Features:   Cumulative Delta Histogram   – Visualizes net buying vs. selling volume in real-time.   Buy/Sell Volume Medians   – Horizontal lines showing average buy & sell volume lev
Last 50 Pips
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
The Last 50 Pips indicator is designed to quickly identify buying and selling opportunities based on recent price behavior. It measures price changes in the last candles to highlight in yellow moments when the price may be changing direction. Buy signal: You should open a BUY position when the indicator changes from RED to YELLOW , suggesting a change from a downtrend to an uptrend. Please refer to the images to see how easy it is. Sell signal: You should open a SELL position when the indicato
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
ADX Shark Scalper
Maxwell Ndzoyiya
Indicators
ADX Shark Scalper – The Ultimate Hybrid Indicator for Precision Scalping Dive into the markets with the ADX Shark Scalper , a powerful and versatile tool designed for traders who seek precision in every trade. This cutting-edge indicator seamlessly combines multiple advanced technical signals into one streamlined system, allowing you to spot good buy and sell opportunities with ease. At its core, the ADX Shark Scalper leverages the power of trend and momentum detection through the integration of
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicators
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Chinetti pip collector XL
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Chinetti pip collector XL is a complete turnkey trading system. If a trader does not yet have his own trading system, he can apply Chinetti pip collector XL to trading. Trading with this indicator is very easy. Even a beginner in Forex can handle it. Trading rules: wait for the indicator to start drawing a blue line. This means that the price trend is starting now. Now we are waiting for the indicator to analyze the market and draw an up arrow on the chart. At this point, we open a buy order.
DualVWAP
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Dual Timeframe VWAP Indicator for MT4  Description Professional VWAP indicator that displays both **Daily** and **Weekly** VWAP simultaneously on your chart.   Features: - Dual VWAP Lines: Blue for Daily, Red for Weekly - Configurable Bands: Two deviation bands for each timeframe - Session Control: Customizable trading hours for Daily VWAP - Clean Visuals: Solid lines for main VWAP, dashed for bands - Optimizable: Parameters can be optimized using Genetic Algorithm Key Settings: - Enable/di
FREE
Rira Renko
Vitor Palmeira Abbehusen
Indicators
RENKO on Time Chart This indicator is an enhanced Renko, so you can watch the Renko bricks on the chart to understand price movement more clearly the other improvement is automated box size according to ATR (Average True Range) period you can set the ATR number as you want and the box size of Renko changes automatically based on price movement Inputs Mode: Box size is the input to specify the size of the Renko box you want to print on the chart. This input lets you choose the fixed box siz
FiboZag
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Indicator FiboZag - transfer the indicator to the chart and the Fibonacci levels will be built automatically on the last ZigZag turn. The main advantage lies in the correct construction of Fibonacci levels and markup of price levels. Simple, visual and effective use. The indicator is not redrawn and does not lag. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Max Volume
Maksim Slovakov
Indicators
Подкрашивает аномально большие тиковые объёмы в красный цвет. Имеет следующие настройки: "Процент" по умолчанию "70"  (Процент на который аномальный объём должен быть больше предыдущего) "Уровень" по умолчанию "500" (Количество тиков, больше которого будем брать во внимание аномальный объём) Внимание! Данный индикатор был разработан для мелких таймфреймов M1,M5,M15. Идея в том, что на таких Таймфреймах увеличение количества тиков говорит об увеличении количество сделок, увеличения интереса к цен
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Indicators
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals MT4
Wayne Theo Botha
Indicators
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals  looks for 2 or more fractals in one direction and sends out a on screen alert, sound alert and push notification, for strong reversal points . Adjustable Consecutive Fractals, shows the fractals on chart along with a color changing text for buy and sell signals when one or more fractals appear on one side of price. Adjustable Consecutive Fractals is based Bill Williams Fractals . The standard Bill Williams fractals are set at a non adjustable 5 bars, BUT withe th
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Turbo Helper for scalping
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
"Turbo Helper for scalping" is a fully prepared trading system. It shows the trader with an arrow on the chart when to open an order and in which direction. It also indicates to the trader with a square symbol when to close the trade. After that, the indicator displays the estimated number of points for the trade on the chart. This value may vary slightly as the indicator does not take into account the actual spread size and swap of your broker. However, to calculate more accurately, you can spe
King Binary Sure Shot BO
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicators
The Binary Profit Maker,  This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A Up Purple arrow means Buy and a Down Purple arrow means Sell. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? How To Enter Trade? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Indicators
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
TrendXpert Indicator
Samuel Ayienda Omanga
Indicators
TrendXpert Indicator v1.02 – Master the Trend, Trade with Precision Overview TrendXpert v1.02 is a precision tool built for serious traders who want to stay on the right side of the market. Designed specifically for the 4H, 1H, and 30M timeframes, it helps you identify high-probability trend conditions and delivers timely, clean trade signals—without clutter or confusion. What’s New in v1.02 Enhanced Trend Detection : Improved internal logic ensures even greater accuracy in trend labeling and
FREE
Scorpion Scalper Pro
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Indicators
In the age of speed, everyone wants to gets what he/she wants quickly. Trading is all about gaining money, and scalping is a way of doing it in a short time. The "Scorpion Scalper Pro" has been named on the scorpion because of its speed. The indicator serves to provide signals for the M15 timeframe. It also sends Alerts (window alert, email alert, push notification alert) whenever a buy/sell signal occurs, and the alerts are customizable (they can be turned ON or OFF). Indicator inputs : - Buy
Auto Fibonacci With EMA
Md Atiqul Islam
Indicators
The Auto Fibonacci Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool that automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on the most recent closed Daily (D1) or 4-Hour (H4) candle. These levels are widely used by traders to identify key support , resistance , and trend reversal zones . This version is designed for manual trading and supports a powerful trading strategy using Fibonacci levels combined with a 50-period EMA (Exponential Moving Average) , which you can easily add from MT4
FREE
TMA AI Bands
Monique Ellen Miranda Dos Santos
Indicators
The TMA AI Bands indicator is based on the Triangular Moving Average (TMA) with dynamic upper and lower bands and clear buy/sell arrows plotted directly on the chart. It features integrated AI for adaptive optimization and guarantees no repaint, providing precise reversal signals when price touches the bands. Pairs: works with all currency pairs Recommended timeframes: D1 / W1 / MN Configurable external variables: TimeFrame – calculation period HalfLength – smoothing of the average BandsDeviatio
MASi Three Screens
Aleksey Terentev
5 (2)
Indicators
MASi Three Screens is based on the trading strategy by Dr. Alexander Elder. This indicator is a collection of algorithms. Algorithms are based on the analysis of charts of several timeframes. You can apply any of the provided algorithms. List of versions of algorithms:     ThreeScreens v1.0 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD line;     ThreeScreens v1.1 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD histogram;     ThreeScreens v1.2 - Combines the first two algorithms in
FREE
SuperRSI
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The SuperRSI indicator is an advanced index of internal strength. The indicator shows not the relative strength of the trading instruments being compared, but the internal strength of a single instrument, therefore, it is the “Internal Strength Index”. This is an advanced form of the SuperRSI indicator. It converts the signal so that low-frequency components are delayed much more than high-frequency components. In general, the data of the last bar have more weight than previous data, like an exp
SMA Indicator
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Indicators
Arrow Indicator (Buy/Sell Alerts) – Simple Yet Powerful Tool!             Product Version: 1.01           Indicator Type: Trend Reversal Signals           Timeframes Supported: All (Recommended: H1, H4, D1)           Key Features: Buy Signal: Green upward arrow () appears below the candle  Sell Signal : Red downward arrow () appears above the candle Accurate Trend Reversal Detection – Based on tried and tested SMA strategy. ️ Clean Chart View – Minimalist, non-i
FREE
Traditional MACD MT4
Daniel Lewis
4.58 (55)
Indicators
MACD indicator in MetaTrader 4/5 looks different than MACD does in most other charting software. That is because the MetaTrader 4/5 version of MACD displays the MACD line as a histogram when it is traditionally displayed as a line. Additionally, the MetaTrader 4/5 version computes the Signal line using an SMA, while according to MACD definition it is supposed to be an EMA. The MetaTrader 4/5 version also does not compute a true MACD Histogram (the difference between the MACD/Signal lines). This
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when yo
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (74)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicators
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maxim
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Market makers' tool. The indicator analyzes volume from every point and calculates exhaustion market levels for that volume. ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment ) Meravith main lines: - Bullish volume exhaustion line   - serves as a target. - Bearish volume exhaustion line   - serve as a target. -   A line indicating the market trend. It changes color depending on whether the market is bullish or bearish and s
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable fo
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Indicators
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY TILL 25TH DECEMBER MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with the prevailing mark
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicators
RFI LEVELS PRO   is a professional indicator that shows where large capital enters and the beginning of a market reversal. R1 constructions (levels) are the key point at which a new trend begins. The market forms an initial impulse, then returns to test this level - and this is where the strongest entry point appears, allowing you to enter almost simultaneously with a major player. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when pai
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.69 (26)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO   - this is a trend indicator that automatically analyzes the market and provides information about the trend and its changes, as well as displays entry points for trades   without redrawing! ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG       -     VERSION MT5 Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (34)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Introducing the   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO charts with alerts Designed to provide clear insights into market trends, the Heiken Ashi candles are renowned for their ability to filter out noise and eliminate false signals. Say goodbye to confusing price fluctuations and hello to a smoother, more reliable chart. What makes the Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO truly unique is its innovative formula, which transforms traditional candlestick data into easy-to-read colored bars. Red and green bars elegantly high
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relat
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original!
More from author
Fair Value Gaps
Cao Minh Quang
4.89 (61)
Indicators
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator Overview The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator identifies inefficiencies in price action where an imbalance occurs due to aggressive buying or selling. These gaps are often created by institutional traders and smart money, leaving areas where price may later return to "fill" the imbalance before continuing its trend. Key Features: Automatic Detection of FVGs – The indicator highlights fair value gaps across different timeframes. Multi-Timeframe Support – View FVGs fr
FREE
Market Sessions Pre
Cao Minh Quang
4.75 (4)
Indicators
The Market Sessions indicator is a popular tool among forex and stock traders for visually representing global trading sessions on a price chart. It highlights the time periods for major trading sessions — such as the Asian (Tokyo) , European (London) , and American (New York) sessions — directly on the chart. This helps traders identify when markets open and close, allowing for better decision-making based on session-specific trading behavior. - Asian Session (Default: 00:00-09:00) - London Se
FREE
Fair Value Gaps MT4
Cao Minh Quang
3.88 (8)
Indicators
The Fair Value Gap (FVG) is a price range where one side of the market liquidity is offered, typically confirmed by a liquidity void on the lower time frame charts in the same price range. Price can "gap" to create a literal vacuum in trading, resulting in an actual price gap. Fair Value Gaps are most commonly used by price action traders to identify inefficiencies or imbalances in the market, indicating that buying and selling are not equal. If you're following the ICT Trading Strategy or Smart
FREE
MACD Indicator with Histogram
Cao Minh Quang
5 (6)
Indicators
MACD Indicator It has MACD line, Signal line, and Histogram. The Histogram has 4 colors based on Direction Above and Below the Zero Line, showing its movement direction as simple as possible. Allows Show MACD & Signal Line, Show Change In color of MACD   Line based on cross of Signal Line. Show Dots at Cross of MacD and Signal Line, Turn on and off Histogram. Enjoy your trading experience, and feel free to share your comments and reviews. If you are interested in this indicator, you might be i
FREE
Market Structure Signal MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The   Market Structure Signal   indicator is designed to detect   Change of Character (CHoCH) and Break of Structure (BOS) in price action, helping traders identify potential trend reversals or continuations. It combines market structure analysis with volatility (ATR) to highlight possible risk/reward zones, while also supporting multi-channel alerts so that no trading signal is missed. Interpretation Trend Analysis : The indicator’s trend coloring, combined with BOS and CHoCH detection, provide
Market Sessions Pre MT4
Cao Minh Quang
5 (2)
Indicators
The Market Sessions indicator is a popular tool among forex and stock traders for visually representing global trading sessions on a price chart. It highlights the time periods for major trading sessions — such as the   Asian (Tokyo) ,   European (London) , and   American (New York)   sessions — directly on the chart. This helps traders identify when markets open and close, allowing for better decision-making based on session-specific trading behavior. - Asian Session (Default: 00:00-09:00) - Lo
FREE
MACD Indicator with Histogram MT4
Cao Minh Quang
5 (1)
Indicators
MACD Indicator It has MACD line, Signal line, and Histogram. The Histogram has 4 colors based on Direction Above and Below the Zero Line, showing its movement direction as simple as possible. Allows Show MACD & Signal Line, Show Change In color of   MACD     Line based on cross of Signal Line. Show Dots at Cross of MacD and Signal Line, Turn on and off Histogram. Enjoy your trading experience, and feel free to share your comments and reviews. If you are interested in this indicator, you might
FREE
Supertrend Targets Signal
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
Supertrend Targets Signal is a powerful trend-following and breakout confirmation indicator designed to help traders identify high-probability entry points , visualize dynamic target zones , and receive clean, reliable signals across various market conditions. The core trend logic is built on a custom Supertrend that uses an ATR-based band structure with long smoothing chains—first through a WMA, then an EMA—allowing the trend line to respond to major shifts while ignoring noise. A key addition
FVGs and Liquidity zone with Order Blocks
Cao Minh Quang
5 (1)
Indicators
I've combined two trading strategies, the Order Block Strategy and the FVG Trading Strategy, by utilizing a combination of the FVG indicators and Order Blocks. The results have been surprisingly effective. This is a two-in-one solution that makes it easy for traders to identify critical trading zones. I've optimized the settings so that all you need to do is install and trade; it's not overly complex to explain further. No need for any usage instructions regarding the trading method. You shoul
Simple ICT Concepts MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The   Simple  ICT Concepts Indicator   is a powerful tool designed to help traders apply the principles of the   Inner Circle Trader (ICT)   methodology. This indicator focuses on identifying key zones such as liquidity levels, support and resistance, and market structure, making it an invaluable asset for price action and smart money concept traders. Key Features Market Structure : Market structure labels are constructed from price breaking a prior swing point. This allows a user to determine t
Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit  is a powerful indicator designed to highlights areas of interest where significant price action or reactions are anticipated, automatically applies Fibonacci retracement levels to outline potential pullback zones, and detects engulfing candle patterns.. This tool automates the detection and visualization of key market structures and potential reversal zones. Key Features: CHoCH Detection (Change of Character): Automatically identifies structural shifts in marke
SMC Analyzer Multi Timeframe
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
SMC Analyzer Multi-Timeframe is a powerful tool designed to help traders apply Smart Money Concepts (SMC) across multiple timeframes. This indicator identifies key structural points such as market structure shifts (Break of Structure and Change of Character), order blocks, fair value gaps (FVG), and liquidity zones from higher timeframes and overlays them onto the current chart. By aligning these critical SMC signals across multiple timeframes, traders gain a more comprehensive view of instituti
Pure Price Action ICT Tools
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The Pure Price Action ICT Tools indicator is designed for pure price action analysis, automatically identifying real-time market structures, liquidity levels, order & breaker blocks, and liquidity voids. Its unique feature lies in its exclusive reliance on price patterns, without being constrained by any user-defined inputs, ensuring a robust and objective analysis of market dynamics. Key Features Market Structures A Market Structure Shift, also known as a Change of Character (CHoCH), is a pivot
Simple ICT Concepts
Cao Minh Quang
5 (2)
Indicators
The Simple ICT Concepts Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders apply the principles of the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. This indicator focuses on identifying key zones such as liquidity levels, support and resistance, and market structure, making it an invaluable asset for price action and smart money concept traders. Key Features Market Structure: Market structure labels are constructed from price breaking a prior swing point. This allows a user to determine the curren
Linear Regression Oscillator FX MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The   Linear Regression Oscillator (LRO)   is a technical indicator based on linear regression analysis, commonly used in financial markets to assess the momentum and direction of price trends. It measures the distance between the current price and the value predicted by a linear regression line, which is essentially the best-fit line over a specified period. Here’s a breakdown of how it works and its components: Key Components of the Linear Regression Oscillator Linear Regression Line (Best-Fit
ICT Anchored Market Structures
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The ICT Anchored Market Structures with Validation trading indicator is  designed to bring precision, objectivity, and automation to price action analysis. It helps traders visualize real-time market structure shifts, trend confirmations, and liquidity sweeps across short, intermediate, and long-term market phases — all anchored directly to price, without relying on any external or user-defined inputs.  Uses Market structure is one of the most critical foundations of price action trading strate
Order Block Detector MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
Automatically detect bullish or bearish order blocks to optimize your trade entries with our powerful indicator. Ideal for traders following ICT (The Inner Circle Trader). Works with any asset type, including cryptocurrencies, stocks, and forex. Displays order blocks on multiple timeframes, from M2 to W1. Alerts you when an order block is detected, migrated, or a higher timeframe order block is created/migrated. Perfect for both scalping and swing trading in Smart Money Concepts.  Enhanced by st
Market Structure Signal
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The Market Structure Signal indicator is designed to detect Change of Character (CHoCH) and Break of Structure (BOS) in price action, helping traders identify potential trend reversals or continuations. It combines market structure analysis with volatility (ATR) to highlight possible risk/reward zones, while also supporting multi-channel alerts so that no trading signal is missed. Interpretation Trend Analysis : The indicator’s trend coloring, combined with BOS and CHoCH detection, provides an i
SMC Analyzer Single Timeframe
Cao Minh Quang
5 (3)
Indicators
The SMC Analyzer STF is a powerful, single-timeframe Smart Money Concepts (SMC) analysis tool designed for precision trade confirmations based on core SMC components. It evaluates market structure across four levels of confirmation using elements such as Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), Liquidity Zones, and Higher Timeframe Trend Bias. Each level has configurable elements (BOS, OB, FVG, Liquidity Zones, Higher Timeframe Trend). The
Fair Value Gaps with Order Block Detector
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The latest version of Indicator is fully integrated into an all-in-one package, including: Fair Value Gaps (FVG).  Implied Fair Value Gap (IFVG).  OrderBlock (OB).  The options in the settings section are relatively easy to navigate, and you can even use them right away upon activation without encountering difficulties when using the default configuration. The indicator utilizes an algorithm to automatically draw and identify Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), and Implied Fair Value Gap
Pure Price Action ICT Tools MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The Pure Price Action ICT Tools indicator is designed for pure price action analysis, automatically identifying real-time market structures, liquidity levels, order & breaker blocks, and liquidity voids. Its unique feature lies in its exclusive reliance on price patterns, without being constrained by any user-defined inputs, ensuring a robust and objective analysis of market dynamics. Key Features Market Structures A Market Structure Shift, also known as a Change of Character (CHoCH), is a pivot
Multiple Non Linear Regression MT4
Cao Minh Quang
5 (1)
Indicators
Multiple Non-Linear Regression MT4 This indicator is designed to perform multiple non-linear regression analysis using four independent variables: close, open, high, and low prices. Here's a components and functionalities: Inputs: Normalization Data Length: Length of data used for normalization. Learning Rate: Rate at which the algorithm learns from errors. Show data points: Show plotting of normalized input data(close, open, high, low) Smooth?: Option to smooth the output. Smooth Length: Lengt
Market Structure w Inducements and Sweeps MT4 NDH
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The Market Structure with Inducements & Sweeps indicator is a unique take on Smart Money Concepts related market structure labels that aims to give traders a more precise interpretation considering various factors. Compared to traditional market structure scripts that include Change of Character (CHoCH) & Break of Structures (BOS) -- this script also includes the detection of Inducements (IDM) & Sweeps which are major components of determining other structures labeled on the chart. SMC & pri
Smart Market Structure Simple MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
Smart Market Structure Simple   is a powerful indicator that helps traders identify   market structure   based on the   Smart Money Concept (SMC) . This indicator automatically detects   Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Order Blocks (OB), Liquidity Zones (LQZ),   and key swing points   Higher High (HH), Higher Low (HL), Lower High (LH), Lower Low (LL) . Main Objective:   Assist traders in tracking institutional flow ( Smart Money ) and finding high-p
Unicorn Model ICT MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
Unicorn Model ICT Indicator — Smart Trading with Precision The   Unicorn Model ICT Indicator   is a powerful and intelligent tool designed for traders who follow   Smart Money Concepts (SMC)   and   Inner Circle Trader (ICT)   methodologies. This indicator simplifies complex price action by visually identifying key market structures and providing high-probability trade setups. Key Features: A Bullish Unicorn Pattern A Lower Low (LL), followed by a Higher High (HH) A Fair Value Gap (FVG), overla
Quasimodo Signal MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The   Quasimodo Pattern Indicator  is no more difficult than the Head and Shoulders. Still, only a few traders know about it, and some even confuse one with the other. However, this is not a reason to avoid this tool in your forex trading strategy.    Features: Automatic Detection:   The indicator automatically scans for valid QM patterns across any timeframe, reducing the need for manual chart analysis. Visual Highlights:   Clear and customizable on-chart drawing of shoulders, heads, and breako
OrderBlocks MTF MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
Order Block Multi Timeframe The   Order Block Multi Timeframe   is a powerful tool for Smart Money Concept (SMC) traders, combining high-accuracy   Order Block detection   with real-time   Break of Structure (BOS)   and   Change of Character (CHoCH)   analysis across multiple timeframes. Smart Money Insight, Multi-Timeframe Precision This indicator automatically identifies   institutional Order Blocks —key price zones where large players have entered the market—and plots them directly on your ch
Rectangle Trading Custom MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
Rectangle Trading Custom   is a powerful technical analysis tool designed for price action and range-based traders. It allows users to define consolidation zones and receive alerts when the price breaks out of these zones or approaches trendlines drawn on the chart. Rectangles and Trendlines will be extended into future with one click. Rectangle point size, name and prices will be displayed around rectangle. Key Features: Draw Trading Zones (Rectangle Zones) Users can manually draw rectangles t
SMC Analyzer Single Timeframe MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
SMC Analyzer Single-Timeframe (STF) for MT4 The   SMC Analyzer STF  MT4  is a powerful, single-timeframe Smart Money Concepts (SMC) analysis tool designed for precision trade confirmations based on core SMC components. It evaluates market structure across four levels of confirmation using elements such as   Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), Liquidity Zones , and   Higher Timeframe Trend Bias . Each level has configurable elements (
Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit  is a powerful indicator designed to highlights areas of interest where significant price action or reactions are anticipated, automatically applies Fibonacci retracement levels to outline potential pullback zones, and detects engulfing candle patterns.. This tool automates the detection and visualization of key market structures and potential reversal zones. Key Features: CHoCH Detection (Change of Character): Automatically identifies structural shifts in marke
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review