Order Block Detector MT4
- Indicators
- Cao Minh Quang
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 29 October 2024
- Activations: 10
Automatically detect bullish or bearish order blocks to optimize your trade entries with our powerful indicator.
- Ideal for traders following ICT (The Inner Circle Trader).
- Works with any asset type, including cryptocurrencies, stocks, and forex.
- Displays order blocks on multiple timeframes, from M2 to W1.
- Alerts you when an order block is detected, migrated, or a higher timeframe order block is created/migrated.
- Perfect for both scalping and swing trading in Smart Money Concepts.
- Enhanced by strong VSA (Volume Spread Analysis).
Please note that our indicator provides fast and accurate order block detection without any repainting.
