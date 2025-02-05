MACD Indicator with Histogram

5

MACD Indicator

It has MACD line, Signal line, and Histogram.

The Histogram has 4 colors based on Direction Above and Below the Zero Line, showing its movement direction as simple as possible.

Allows Show MACD & Signal Line, Show Change In color of MACD  Line based on cross of Signal Line.

Show Dots at Cross of MacD and Signal Line, Turn on and off Histogram.

Enjoy your trading experience, and feel free to share your comments and reviews.


If you are interested in this indicator, you might be interested in the more advanced indicators that I provide:

For MT5:

Fair Value Gaps with Order Block Detector

Simple ICT Concepts

Simple Smart Money Concepts

For MT4:

Fair Value Gaps with Order Block Detector

Simple ICT Concepts

Simple Smart Money Concepts


Alex074179
309
Alex074179 2025.08.29 12:47 
 

Muito Obrigado. I'm using the indicator and it seems great,

really, my entries are much better with this indicator.

Rezende Sindona Angelo
118
Rezende Sindona Angelo 2025.07.03 12:19 
 

Muito Obrigado

Benjamin Afedzie
3092
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.02 22:47 
 

great product

