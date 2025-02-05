MACD Indicator with Histogram
- Indicateurs
- Cao Minh Quang
- Version: 1.7
- Mise à jour: 26 septembre 2025
MACD Indicator
It has MACD line, Signal line, and Histogram.
The Histogram has 4 colors based on Direction Above and Below the Zero Line, showing its movement direction as simple as possible.
Allows Show MACD & Signal Line, Show Change In color of MACD Line based on cross of Signal Line.
Show Dots at Cross of MacD and Signal Line, Turn on and off Histogram.
Enjoy your trading experience, and feel free to share your comments and reviews.
Muito Obrigado. I'm using the indicator and it seems great,
really, my entries are much better with this indicator.