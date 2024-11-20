Pin Bar Detector 382
- Indicators
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- Version: 101.0
- Updated: 20 November 2024
Free for now, price is going to be 30 USD at Jan 1. 2025.
Features:
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Pin Bar Detection: The indicator is designed to identify bullish and bearish pin bars based on specific criteria, including the relative size of the candle’s body and shadow, as well as the position of the candle's body in relation to the 38.2% Fibonacci level.
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Customizable Labels: Custom text is displayed above each identified bullish or bearish pin bar, such as "[38.2]" for bullish and "[-38.2]" for bearish, helping traders easily identify the pattern on the chart.
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Fibonacci-based Validation: The indicator specifically checks whether the pin bar's body is positioned near key Fibonacci retracement levels (38.2% for bullish and 61.8% for bearish), enhancing the pattern's reliability for price reversal signals.
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Dynamic Object Creation: The indicator automatically draws labels ("38.2" in green for bullish pin bars and "-38.2" in red for bearish pin bars) directly on the chart, making it easier to visually track the signals.
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Backtesting Flexibility: The code supports checking historical price data over a user-defined period (using the LookBackBars input parameter), which allows traders to adjust the range of bars to analyze.
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Cleanup Function: The indicator automatically deletes previously drawn objects when the chart is changed or when the indicator is removed, ensuring a clutter-free workspace.
Advantages:
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Improved Pattern Recognition: By combining pin bar detection with Fibonacci levels, the indicator helps identify potentially strong reversal signals, particularly when price interacts with key retracement levels.
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Customization: The custom text labels allow traders to personalize the display of signals, making it easier to spot patterns according to their strategy.
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Automation: This indicator automatically identifies and marks pin bars on the chart, reducing manual chart analysis and making it more efficient for traders to spot opportunities.
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Clutter-Free Chart: The DeleteAllObjects() function ensures that no leftover objects or labels remain on the chart, keeping the workspace clean and focused only on the relevant signals.
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Ease of Use: The simplicity of the code and the use of easily understandable parameters make it accessible even for traders with basic knowledge.
Ideal Use Case:
This indicator is ideal for traders looking to spot potential price reversals based on pin bar candlestick patterns that coincide with Fibonacci retracement levels, enhancing the likelihood of successful trades in trending markets.
What is a "Pin Bar Pattern"?
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A Pin Bar candlestick pattern is a single-bar pattern that signals a potential reversal in market trends.
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It is characterized by a small body and a long wick (or shadow).
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The long wick indicates that the price moved significantly in one direction but then reversed and closed near the opening price.