Pin Bar Detector 382

Free for now, price is going to be 30 USD at Jan 1. 2025.
Features:

  1. Pin Bar Detection: The indicator is designed to identify bullish and bearish pin bars based on specific criteria, including the relative size of the candle’s body and shadow, as well as the position of the candle's body in relation to the 38.2% Fibonacci level.

  2. Customizable Labels: Custom text is displayed above each identified bullish or bearish pin bar, such as "[38.2]" for bullish and "[-38.2]" for bearish, helping traders easily identify the pattern on the chart.

  3. Fibonacci-based Validation: The indicator specifically checks whether the pin bar's body is positioned near key Fibonacci retracement levels (38.2% for bullish and 61.8% for bearish), enhancing the pattern's reliability for price reversal signals.

  4. Dynamic Object Creation: The indicator automatically draws labels ("38.2" in green for bullish pin bars and "-38.2" in red for bearish pin bars) directly on the chart, making it easier to visually track the signals.

  5. Backtesting Flexibility: The code supports checking historical price data over a user-defined period (using the LookBackBars input parameter), which allows traders to adjust the range of bars to analyze.

  6. Cleanup Function: The indicator automatically deletes previously drawn objects when the chart is changed or when the indicator is removed, ensuring a clutter-free workspace.

Advantages:

  1. Improved Pattern Recognition: By combining pin bar detection with Fibonacci levels, the indicator helps identify potentially strong reversal signals, particularly when price interacts with key retracement levels.

  2. Customization: The custom text labels allow traders to personalize the display of signals, making it easier to spot patterns according to their strategy.

  3. Automation: This indicator automatically identifies and marks pin bars on the chart, reducing manual chart analysis and making it more efficient for traders to spot opportunities.

  4. Clutter-Free Chart: The DeleteAllObjects() function ensures that no leftover objects or labels remain on the chart, keeping the workspace clean and focused only on the relevant signals.

  5. Ease of Use: The simplicity of the code and the use of easily understandable parameters make it accessible even for traders with basic knowledge.

Ideal Use Case:

This indicator is ideal for traders looking to spot potential price reversals based on pin bar candlestick patterns that coincide with Fibonacci retracement levels, enhancing the likelihood of successful trades in trending markets.


What is a "Pin Bar Pattern"?

  • A Pin Bar candlestick pattern is a single-bar pattern that signals a potential reversal in market trends.

  • It is characterized by a small body and a long wick (or shadow).

  • The long wick indicates that the price moved significantly in one direction but then reversed and closed near the opening price.

    •




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SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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