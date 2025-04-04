Swing Detector MTA Group

Swing Detector — When You Think You Know Swings, Think Again

One of the key reasons many traders fail is their inattention to seemingly simple details they believe they’ve mastered.

One such critical detail is the accurate identification of market swings (Swing Highs / Lows) on the chart.

If you ask a group of traders to manually and consistently mark swing points on a chart, you'll find that more than half struggle to do it correctly. Not due to lack of knowledge, but because of mental fatigue, lack of focus, and the intense, fast-paced nature of 24/7 markets.

We encourage you to compare your own results with the Swing Detector indicator — and witness the difference.

Why Swing Detector Is an Essential Tool

Financial markets never stop, and making precise real-time decisions without professional tools is nearly impossible.

Relying solely on memory and mental focus in such an environment is like attempting a high-level climbing competition without safety equipment. The outcome is predictable.

Key Features:

  • Automatic and accurate swing detection

  • Compatible with all timeframes

  • Reduces mental fatigue and enhances analysis accuracy

  • Integrates smoothly with various trading strategies

  • Customizable and optimizable based on user requirements

Our Goal: A Smooth, Fast, and Reliable Decision-Making Experience

Swing Detector is designed to minimize cognitive load and help traders focus on executing their strategy with clarity.
You make the decision — let the indicator handle the analysis.

Modular Releases and Custom Development

Our indicators are released in various formats:

  • Basic versions with single-indicator functionality

  • Combined versions with multiple tools in one package

This structure allows traders to choose the most cost-effective and suitable version based on their needs and budget.
All indicators and expert advisors in this series can be further developed and optimized based on custom requests.

Now is the time to elevate your analysis from a mental process to a systematic approach.
With Swing Detector, experience the path to effortless trading — and remember, it's the smallest improvements that often lead to the biggest results.

Jose Antonio Cantonero Velasco
453
Jose Antonio Cantonero Velasco 2025.04.18 09:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Yousef Rajaeian
640
Reply from developer Yousef Rajaeian 2025.04.18 09:48
Thanks for your review and if you need other free tools just leave a comment We are developer and have started publishing free tools for traders "We are here to make sure that no trader fails in the financial markets due to lack of access to the right opportunities."
Reply to review