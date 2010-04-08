Quickview

🔥 Quickview

The Quickview indicator instantly highlights asset variations, delivering crystal-clear market insights at a glance. Effortlessly track multiple assets with visual simplicity, enabling quicker, smarter, and more confident trading decisions daily.

➡️ Key Features

Real-Time Asset Tracking: Instantly monitor multiple assets simultaneously, never missing a critical market move.

Flexible and Intuitive Display: Personalize your view, displaying assets exactly as you want—clear, concise, clutter-free.

Immediate Variation Perception: Instant visual perception highlighting significant percentage variations to capture opportunities in real-time.

Fully Customizable Thresholds: Set your own thresholds and colors to quickly identify the most impactful market changes.

➡️ Input Parameters

Comma-separated assets: Assets to be added to the indicator

Assets per line: Number of assets to be displayed per line

Variation %: Minimum percentual variation between last session's close price and current bid price to have the asset colored.

Colors > Positive variation: Color for positive variation.

💥 Special Offer

Lifetime license for free!

