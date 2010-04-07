Quickview

🔥 Quickview

The Quickview indicator instantly highlights asset variations, delivering crystal-clear market insights at a glance. Effortlessly track multiple assets with visual simplicity, enabling quicker, smarter, and more confident trading decisions daily.

➡️ Key Features

Real-Time Asset Tracking: Instantly monitor multiple assets simultaneously, never missing a critical market move.

Flexible and Intuitive Display: Personalize your view, displaying assets exactly as you want—clear, concise, clutter-free.

Immediate Variation Perception: Instant visual perception highlighting significant percentage variations to capture opportunities in real-time.

Fully Customizable Thresholds: Set your own thresholds and colors to quickly identify the most impactful market changes.

➡️ Input Parameters

Comma-separated assets: Assets to be added to the indicator

Assets per line: Number of assets to be displayed per line

Variation %: Minimum percentual variation between last session's close price and current bid price to have the asset colored.

Colors > Positive variation: Color for positive variation.

💥 Special Offer

Lifetime license for free!

Altri dall’autore
Autogrids
Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
5 (3)
Utilità
Autogrids Autogrids EA is a cutting-edge trading automation tool designed to give Forex traders an unparalleled edge in the market. Built on a powerful quantitative strategy, it analyzes the frequency distribution of daily price movements, leveraging historical data to create a highly optimized operational grid. ️ Key Features Dual Strategy Mode: Quantitative or Manual Grid: Choose between the Quantitative Mode, which automatically generates grids based on the statistical distribution of d
ViewTrend
Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
5 (2)
Indicatori
ViewTrend The ViewTrend indicator provides a visual interpretation of market conditions by coloring the candles and the moving average line based on defined technical criteria. ️ How does it work? The agorithm analyzes the relationship between the current closing price, the previous closing price, and the behavior of a simple moving average (SMA). Based on this analysis, the indicator colors the candles and the moving average line according to the technical scenario observed: Blue — Suggesti
FREE
MyHistogram
Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
5 (1)
Indicatori
MyHistogram The MyHistogram indicator is a tool designed to help users visualize the distance between price extremes and a moving average. By calculating and displaying this distance in a histogram format, it allows to quickly assess market trends, spot potential reversals, and make more informed trading decisions. The indicator is highly customizable, enabling users to select different timeframes, moving average types, and applied price settings. Additionally, it features a color-coded syste
FREE
Autogrids Light
Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
Utilità
Autogrids Light – Smart Grid Trading EA for Hedge Accounts Autogrids Light carries the unmistakable DNA of the original Autogrids, preserving its powerful logic and precision while delivering a lighter, more streamlined version. Focused exclusively on the Spot Grid strategy, Autogrids Light dynamically constructs a customizable grid of buy and sell orders around a reference price, automatically placing pending orders according to user-defined distances, volumes, and number of levels. Every o
