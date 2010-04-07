Quickview
- Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
- Sürüm: 1.0
The Quickview indicator instantly highlights asset variations, delivering crystal-clear market insights at a glance. Effortlessly track multiple assets with visual simplicity, enabling quicker, smarter, and more confident trading decisions daily.
➡️ Key Features
Real-Time Asset Tracking: Instantly monitor multiple assets simultaneously, never missing a critical market move.
Flexible and Intuitive Display: Personalize your view, displaying assets exactly as you want—clear, concise, clutter-free.
Immediate Variation Perception: Instant visual perception highlighting significant percentage variations to capture opportunities in real-time.
Fully Customizable Thresholds: Set your own thresholds and colors to quickly identify the most impactful market changes.
➡️ Input Parameters
Comma-separated assets: Assets to be added to the indicator
Assets per line: Number of assets to be displayed per line
Variation %: Minimum percentual variation between last session's close price and current bid price to have the asset colored.
Colors > Positive variation: Color for positive variation.
💥 Special Offer
Lifetime license for free!