MP Screener for MT4

The MP Screener is a powerful and user-friendly tool designed for traders who need to filter and analyze multiple symbols based on various technical criteria. Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this screener helps you quickly identify the best trading opportunities in the market by scanning multiple timeframes and indicators in real time.

With the MP Screener, traders can streamline their market analysis, making it easier to focus on profitable setups while saving time. Unlike traditional methods of scanning charts manually, this tool automates the process, allowing you to monitor multiple symbols simultaneously without missing any potential trades. The screener's flexibility and customization options cater to traders of all experience levels, ensuring that each user can adapt it to their unique trading style and strategy.

Key Features:

  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Scan multiple timeframes to get a broader view of market trends.
  • Customizable Filters: Apply various technical indicators such as Moving Averages, RSI, MACD, ATR, and more.
  • User-Friendly Interface: Simple and intuitive design that allows traders to configure and filter results efficiently.
  • Custom Update Intervals: Ensures that the latest market data is always available.

Usage:

  1. Add symbols you want to monitor in the Market Watch.
  2. Choose your preferred technical indicators and set their parameters.
  3. Select the timeframes you want to scan for each one.
  4. The screener will display the results in an organized table.

___________________________________________________________________________________

Disclaimer:
Do NOT trade or invest based upon the analysis presented on this channel. Always do your own research and due diligence before investing or trading. I’ll never tell you what to do with your capital, trades or investments. I’ll also never recommend for you to buy, sell, long or short any asset, commodity, security, derivative or cryptocurrency related instrument as it's extremely HIGH RISK! You should always consult with a professional/licensed financial adviser before trading or investing in any type of assets.

More from author
MP Pin Bar for MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
5 (1)
Indicators
A pin bar pattern consists of one price bar, typically a candlestick price bar, which represents a sharp reversal and rejection of price. The pin bar reversal as it is sometimes called, is defined by a long tail, the tail is also referred to as a “shadow” or “wick”. The area between the open and close of the pin bar is called its “real body”, and pin bars generally have small real bodies in comparison to their long tails. The tail of the pin bar shows the area of price that was rejected, and t
FREE
MP Heatmap for MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
5 (2)
Indicators
A heatmap is a graphical representation of data in two dimensions, using colors to display different factors. Heatmaps are a helpful visual aid for viewers, enabling the quick dissemination of statistical or data-driven information. The MP Heatmap indicator provides a graphical representation of the relative strengths of major currencies compared to others, organizing data from pairs into color-coded results and producing a clear overview of the entire Forex market. The MP Heatmap indicator dis
FREE
MP Squeeze Momentum for MT4
Pierre Ksachikian
5 (4)
Indicators
MP Squeeze Momentum is a volatility and momentum indicator derivated of "TTM Squeeze" volatility indicator introduced by John Carter. It capitalizes on the tendency for price to break out strongly after consolidating in a tight range. Introduction: The volatility component of MP Squeeze Momentum measures price compression using Bollinger Bands and Keltner Channels. If the Bollinger Bands are completely enclosed within the Keltner Channels, that indicates a period of very low volatility. This st
FREE
MP Andean Oscillator for MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
5 (2)
Indicators
The MP Andean Oscillator is used to estimate the direction and also the degree of variations of trends. It contains 3 components: Bull component, Bear component and Signal component. A rising Bull component indicates that the market is up-trending while a rising Bear component indicates the presence of down-trending market. Settings: Oscillator period: Specifies the importance of the trends degree of variations measured by the indicator. Signal line per: Moving average period of the Signal line
FREE
MP Inside Bar for MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
Indicators
An “inside bar” pattern is a two-bar price action trading strategy in which the inside bar is smaller and within the high to low range of the prior bar, i.e. the high is lower than the previous bar’s high, and the low is higher than the previous bar’s low. Its relative position can be at the top, the middle or the bottom of the prior bar. The prior bar, the bar before the inside bar, is often referred to as the “mother bar”. You will sometimes see an inside bar referred to as an “ib” and its m
FREE
MP Woodie Pivot Levels for MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
Indicators
This indicator is stand alone version from  MP Pivot Levels  (All in one) containing Woodie Pivots. Woodie’s pivot points are made up of multiple key levels, calculated from past price points, in order to frame trades in a simplistic manner. The key levels include the ‘pivot’ itself, and multiple support and resistance levels (usually up to three each). Traders use these levels as a guide for future price movements when setting up trades. The pivot : (Previous high + previous low + 2 x previous
FREE
MP Candle Countdown for MT4
Pierre Ksachikian
5 (1)
Indicators
MP Candle Countdown indicator with a progress bar is a tool used in technical analysis that displays the time remaining until the current candlestick on a chart closes, along with a progress bar that shows visually the amount of time that has elapsed since the candlestick opened. This indicator can be helpful for traders who use candlestick charting to make trading decisions, as it provides both a visual representation of the time left until a candlestick closes and an indication of how much ti
FREE
MP SMI for MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
Indicators
The purpose of using Smart money index (SMI) or smart money flow index is to find out investors sentiment. The index was constructed by Don Hays and measures the market action. The indicator is based on intra-day price patterns. The beginning of the trading day is supposed to represent the trading by retail traders. The majority of retail traders overreact at the beginning of the trading day because of the overnight news and economic data. There is also a lot of buying on market orders and shor
FREE
MP Andean Oscillator
Pierre Ksachikian
5 (1)
Indicators
The MP Andean Oscillator is used to estimate the direction and also the degree of variations of trends. It contains 3 components: Bull component, Bear component and Signal component. A rising Bull component indicates that the market is up-trending while a rising Bear component indicates the presence of down-trending market. Settings: Oscillator period: Specifies the importance of the trends degree of variations measured by the indicator. Signal line per: Moving average period of the Signal line
FREE
MP Demark Pivot Levels for MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
Indicators
This indicator is stand alone version from  MP Pivot Levels  (All in one) containing Demark's Pivots. Calculations:     PP = X / 4     R1 = X / 2 - LOWprev     S1 = X / 2 - HIGHprev Uses: When the pair currency price may change the direction of movement. Possible constraints of support and resistance that creates plateaus for the currency pair prices. Tendency identification by comparing the present prices according to current day's pivot point and also the prior day's pivot points. ____________
FREE
MP Candle Size MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
Indicators
Candle size oscillator is an easy to use tool to figure out candle size from highest to lowest price of each candle. It's a powerful tool for price action analysts specifically for those who works intraday charts and also a perfect tool for short term swing traders. Kindly note that you can also edit the Bullish and Bearish candles with different colors. #Tags: Candle size, oscillator, price action, price range, high to low, candle ticks __________________________________________________________
FREE
MP First Candle Range Breakout for MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
Indicators
This creative simple indicator will provide a precise framework for market sentiment within technical analysis of different timeframes. For instance, for traders like me that uses   "Mark Fisher"   strategy regularly, this is a perfect indicator for having an insight to markets from short term to long term point of view, using Break points of candles' lows and highs and perfect to combine with   "Price Action" . For more options and modifications you can also edit the low timeframe candles withi
FREE
MP Woodie Pivot Levels
Pierre Ksachikian
Indicators
This indicator is stand alone version from  MP Pivot Levels  (All in one) containing Woodie Pivots. Woodie’s pivot points are made up of multiple key levels, calculated from past price points, in order to frame trades in a simplistic manner. The key levels include the ‘pivot’ itself, and multiple support and resistance levels (usually up to three each). Traders use these levels as a guide for future price movements when setting up trades. The pivot : (Previous high + previous low + 2 x previous
FREE
MP Trend Scanner for MT4
Pierre Ksachikian
4 (1)
Indicators
This trend scanner indicator is using two main indicators to identify trends. Frist the EMAs to provide a view on Bullish / Bearish momentum. When the shorter EMA (calculated off more recent price action) crosses, or is above, the slower moving EMA (calculated off a longer period of price action), it suggests that the market is in an uptrend. Second the Stochastic RSI, When RSI is < 20 it is considered oversold, and when > 80 it is overbought. These conditions suggests that momentum is very str
FREE
MP Candle Size for MT4
Pierre Ksachikian
Indicators
Candle size oscillator is an easy to use tool to figure out candle size from highest to lowest price of each candle. It's a powerful tool for price action analysts specifically for those who works intraday charts and also a perfect tool for short term swing traders. Kindly note that you can also edit the Bullish and Bearish candles with different colors. #Tags: Candle size, oscillator, price action, price range, high to low, candle ticks __________________________________________________________
FREE
MP Pin Bar
Pierre Ksachikian
Indicators
A pin bar pattern consists of one price bar, typically a candlestick price bar, which represents a sharp reversal and rejection of price. The pin bar reversal as it is sometimes called, is defined by a long tail, the tail is also referred to as a “shadow” or “wick”. The area between the open and close of the pin bar is called its “real body”, and pin bars generally have small real bodies in comparison to their long tails. The tail of the pin bar shows the area of price that was rejected, and t
FREE
MP Inside Bar
Pierre Ksachikian
5 (2)
Indicators
An “inside bar” pattern is a two-bar price action trading strategy in which the inside bar is smaller and within the high to low range of the prior bar, i.e. the high is lower than the previous bar’s high, and the low is higher than the previous bar’s low. Its relative position can be at the top, the middle or the bottom of the prior bar. The prior bar, the bar before the inside bar, is often referred to as the “mother bar”. You will sometimes see an inside bar referred to as an “ib” and its m
FREE
MP Custom Levels for MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
Utilities
This utility identifies certain candle open times on chart, this can help you to see your favorite candle open and use it as it fits in your strategy. This tool is very useful for intraday charting and indicating your sessions. ___________________________________________________________________________________ Disclaimer: Do NOT trade or invest based upon the analysis presented on this channel. Always do your own research and due diligence before investing or trading. I’ll never tell you what
FREE
MP Price Change for MT4
Pierre Ksachikian
Indicators
MP Price Change Indicator is a tool to calculate the price movement by percentage. The Value of this indicator can be adjusted to look back of the percent of price change within certain timeframes. This is a powerful tool when used by other indicators as well, such as ATR and ADR, for understanding price fluctuations and tolerance in different strategies. ___________________________________________________________________________________ Disclaimer: Do NOT trade or invest based upon the analysi
FREE
MP Price Change for MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
Indicators
MP Price Change Indicator is a tool to calculate the price movement by percentage. The Value of this indicator can be adjusted to look back of the percent of price change within certain timeframes. This is a powerful tool when used by other indicators as well, such as ATR and ADR, for understanding price fluctuations and tolerance in different strategies. ___________________________________________________________________________________ Disclaimer: Do NOT trade or invest based upon the analysi
FREE
MP Close By L O S S or P R O F I T for MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
Utilities
MP Close By Loss Or Profit for MT5 The Reason I made this Expert is because I want traders who already found out how to be profitable in the market use an easier tool throughout their trading days. This Expert will consider your exposure of trades and close them based on profit targets and losses you set for your own Risk Management. I want to thank my friend who helped me on this Expert, and his brilliant work is now shared here with you. A bit of advice after running the expert on your platfo
FREE
MP Demark Pivot Levels
Pierre Ksachikian
4.5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator is stand alone version from  MP Pivot Levels  (All in one) containing Demark's Pivots. Calculations:     PP = X / 4     R1 = X / 2 - LOWprev     S1 = X / 2 - HIGHprev Uses: When the pair currency price may change the direction of movement. Possible constraints of support and resistance that creates plateaus for the currency pair prices. Tendency identification by comparing the present prices according to current day's pivot point and also the prior day's pivot points. ____________
FREE
MP Relative Bandwidth Filter
Pierre Ksachikian
Indicators
MP Relative Bandwidth Filter (RBF) is created to be used to identify your trading zones based on volatility. This easy to use technical indicator attempts to compare between Bandwidth of higher length and ATR of lower length to identify the areas of low and high volatility: Relative Bandwidth = Bandwidth / ATR The Bandwidth is based on Bollinger Band which its length ideally needs to be higher and ATR length needs to be ideally lower. After calculating Relative Bandwidth, the Bollinger Band is
FREE
MP First Candle Range Breakout for MT4
Pierre Ksachikian
Indicators
This creative simple indicator will provide a precise framework for market sentiment within technical analysis of different timeframes. For instance, for traders like me that uses   "Mark Fisher"   strategy regularly, this is a perfect indicator for having an insight to markets from short term to long term point of view, using Break points of candles' lows and highs and perfect to combine with   "Price Action" . For more options and modifications you can also edit the low timeframe candles withi
FREE
MP Gradient Adaptive RSI
Pierre Ksachikian
Indicators
MP Gradient Adaptive RSI oscillator uses AMA with the basic RSI to cover the retracements with minimum lag. Trigger line crossing the oscillator will provide an entry point for trader. Settings: RSI period: period of the oscillator Sensitivity of the oscillator: controls the sensitivity of the oscillator to retracements, with higher values minimizing the sensitivity to retracements. RSI applied price: source input of the indicator Number of bars to draw: is used when the Fill Type option is no
FREE
MP Custom Levels for MT4
Pierre Ksachikian
Utilities
This utility identifies certain candle open times on chart, this can help you to see your favorite candle open and use it as it fits in your strategy. This tool is very useful for intraday charting and indicating your sessions. ___________________________________________________________________________________ Disclaimer: Do NOT trade or invest based upon the analysis presented on this channel. Always do your own research and due diligence before investing or trading. I’ll never tell you what
FREE
MP Market Sessions 15m
Pierre Ksachikian
Indicators
This indicator helps to identify market sessions, It's High/Low, Open Range (OR), range of the sessions in pips and percentage of previous day (change%) under OHLC. It is also editable for any brokerage market watch time. For traders who use session trading strategies such as Mark B. Fisher ACD it can be super effective, where they can edit OR from the settings to either line or box.  We tried to make the settings easier to edit, for traders' use on different markets, charts and brokerage time.
MP Pivot Levels
Pierre Ksachikian
Indicators
This indicator contains Pivot Levels of: Traditional Fibonacci Woodie Classic Demark Camarilla Calculation periods can be set to auto / Daily / Weekly / Monthly / Yearly. Number of Levels are editable. Options to hide level labels and price labels. Pivots Points are price levels chartists can use to determine intraday support and resistance levels. Pivot Points use the previous days Open, High, and Low to calculate a Pivot Point for the current day. Using this Pivot Point as the base, three resi
MP Colored MACD
Pierre Ksachikian
Indicators
MACD (short for M oving A verage C onvergence/ D ivergence) is a popular trading indicator used in technical analysis of securities prices. It is designed to identify changes in the strength, direction, momentum, and duration of a trend in a security's price. History Gerald Appel created the MACD line in the late 1970s. Thomas Aspray added the histogram feature to Appel's  MACD in 1986. The three major components and their formula 1. The MACD line: First, "PM Colored MACD" employs two Moving
MP RSI Multi Length for MT4
Pierre Ksachikian
Indicators
This indicator provides insights into Relative Strength Index (RSI) values over multiple timeframes. It highlights the percentage of RSIs across varying periods that are classified as overbought or oversold, and also calculates the average of these RSIs. The percentage of overbought or oversold RSIs is further utilized to define adaptive thresholds for these levels. Settings: Maximum Length: Specifies the longest RSI period used in the calculations. Minimum Length: Specifies the shortest RSI pe
