MP Close By L O S S or P R O F I T for MT5

MP Close By Loss Or Profit for MT5

The Reason I made this Expert is because I want traders who already found out how to be profitable in the market use an easier tool throughout their trading days.

This Expert will consider your exposure of trades and close them based on profit targets and losses you set for your own Risk Management. I want to thank my friend who helped me on this Expert, and his brilliant work is now shared here with you. A bit of advice after running the expert on your platform; There is no good price at the market to buy and sell, it's all defined in the trader's mindset which is controlling Risk. This definition of controlling Risk is not only how you are going to cut your losses but also how you are going to take your profits out and walk away. Always remember, if you don't humble yourself, The Market will, in a harsh way.

I hope real traders enjoy this Expert. Cheers!