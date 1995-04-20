MP Screener for MT4

The MP Screener is a powerful and user-friendly tool designed for traders who need to filter and analyze multiple symbols based on various technical criteria. Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this screener helps you quickly identify the best trading opportunities in the market by scanning multiple timeframes and indicators in real time.

With the MP Screener, traders can streamline their market analysis, making it easier to focus on profitable setups while saving time. Unlike traditional methods of scanning charts manually, this tool automates the process, allowing you to monitor multiple symbols simultaneously without missing any potential trades. The screener's flexibility and customization options cater to traders of all experience levels, ensuring that each user can adapt it to their unique trading style and strategy.

Key Features:

Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Scan multiple timeframes to get a broader view of market trends.

Customizable Filters: Apply various technical indicators such as Moving Averages, RSI, MACD, ATR, and more.

User-Friendly Interface: Simple and intuitive design that allows traders to configure and filter results efficiently.

Custom Update Intervals: Ensures that the latest market data is always available.

Usage: