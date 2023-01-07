MP SMI for MT5

The purpose of using Smart money index (SMI) or smart money flow index is to find out investors sentiment. The index was constructed by Don Hays and measures the market action.

The indicator is based on intra-day price patterns. The beginning of the trading day is supposed to represent the trading by retail traders. The majority of retail traders overreact at the beginning of the trading day because of the overnight news and economic data. There is also a lot of buying on market orders and short covering at the opening. In the last hours of trading, institutional, smart and experienced investors start trading (the “smart” money trades) having the opportunity to evaluate market performance.