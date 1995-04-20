MP Screener for MT4
- Göstergeler
- Pierre Ksachikian
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 6
The MP Screener is a powerful and user-friendly tool designed for traders who need to filter and analyze multiple symbols based on various technical criteria. Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this screener helps you quickly identify the best trading opportunities in the market by scanning multiple timeframes and indicators in real time.
With the MP Screener, traders can streamline their market analysis, making it easier to focus on profitable setups while saving time. Unlike traditional methods of scanning charts manually, this tool automates the process, allowing you to monitor multiple symbols simultaneously without missing any potential trades. The screener's flexibility and customization options cater to traders of all experience levels, ensuring that each user can adapt it to their unique trading style and strategy.
Key Features:
- Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Scan multiple timeframes to get a broader view of market trends.
- Customizable Filters: Apply various technical indicators such as Moving Averages, RSI, MACD, ATR, and more.
- User-Friendly Interface: Simple and intuitive design that allows traders to configure and filter results efficiently.
- Custom Update Intervals: Ensures that the latest market data is always available.
Usage:
- Add symbols you want to monitor in the Market Watch.
- Choose your preferred technical indicators and set their parameters.
- Select the timeframes you want to scan for each one.
- The screener will display the results in an organized table.
Disclaimer:
Do NOT trade or invest based upon the analysis presented on this channel. Always do your own research and due diligence before investing or trading. I’ll never tell you what to do with your capital, trades or investments. I’ll also never recommend for you to buy, sell, long or short any asset, commodity, security, derivative or cryptocurrency related instrument as it's extremely HIGH RISK! You should always consult with a professional/licensed financial adviser before trading or investing in any type of assets.