MP Trend Scanner for MT4

4

This trend scanner indicator is using two main indicators to identify trends. Frist the EMAs to provide a view on Bullish / Bearish momentum. When the shorter EMA (calculated off more recent price action) crosses, or is above, the slower moving EMA (calculated off a longer period of price action), it suggests that the market is in an uptrend. Second the Stochastic RSI, When RSI is < 20 it is considered oversold, and when > 80 it is overbought. These conditions suggests that momentum is very strong in the direction of the trend.

Usage:

The EMAs indicate when trend shifts (bullish or bearish).

The RSI indicates when the trend is losing momentum.

The combination of the two can be used to suggest when to prefer a directional bias, and subsequently shift in anticipation of a trend reversal. Higher timeframes can provide better setups.

Settings:

-+ MAIN PARAMETERS +-

  • Applied price
  • Fast EMA period
  • Slow EMA period
  • Consolidated EMA period
  • Show Both EMAs
  • EMA bull line color
  • EMA bear line color
  • Consolidated EMA line color
  • Show Buy/Sell signal arrows
  • Signal arrows size
  • Buy signal arrow color
  • Sell signal arrow color
  • Arrows vertical offset (point)
  • Change candles color based on EMAs crosses
  • Bullish candle color
  • Bearish candle color

-+ STOCH RSI PARAMETERS +-
  • K
  • D
  • RSI period
  • Stochastic period
  • Upper Band
  • Middle Band
  • Lower Band
  • Moving Average
  • MA method
  • MA applied price
  • MA period
-+ ALERTS +-
  • Show EMA crossover alert
  • Show Stochastic RSI crossover alert
  • Middle level crossover alert (changing bar background color)
  • OB/OS level crossover alert (changing bar background color)
  • K > Upper level crossover alert (changing bar background color)
  • K < Lower level crossover alert (changing bar background color)

#Tags: Trend Scanner, Trend Finder, Trend Detector, Buy Signal, Sell Signal, EMA, EMA Crossover, RSI, Stochastic RSI, Bullish Momentum, Bearish Momentum, Oversold, Overbought

___________________________________________________________________________________

Disclaimer:
Do NOT trade or invest based upon the analysis presented on this channel. Always do your own research and due diligence before investing or trading. I’ll never tell you what to do with your capital, trades or investments. I’ll also never recommend for you to buy, sell, long or short any asset, commodity, security, derivative or cryptocurrency related instrument as it's extremely HIGH RISK! You should always consult with a professional/licensed financial adviser before trading or investing in any type of assets.

Reviews 1
pan898899
534
pan898899 2024.12.28 05:21 
 

此指标只能在趋势中使用切记横盘勿用。非常感谢

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Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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Pierre Ksachikian
5 (1)
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A pin bar pattern consists of one price bar, typically a candlestick price bar, which represents a sharp reversal and rejection of price. The pin bar reversal as it is sometimes called, is defined by a long tail, the tail is also referred to as a “shadow” or “wick”. The area between the open and close of the pin bar is called its “real body”, and pin bars generally have small real bodies in comparison to their long tails. The tail of the pin bar shows the area of price that was rejected, and t
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MP Heatmap for MT5
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A heatmap is a graphical representation of data in two dimensions, using colors to display different factors. Heatmaps are a helpful visual aid for viewers, enabling the quick dissemination of statistical or data-driven information. The MP Heatmap indicator provides a graphical representation of the relative strengths of major currencies compared to others, organizing data from pairs into color-coded results and producing a clear overview of the entire Forex market. The MP Heatmap indicator dis
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MP Inside Bar for MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
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An “inside bar” pattern is a two-bar price action trading strategy in which the inside bar is smaller and within the high to low range of the prior bar, i.e. the high is lower than the previous bar’s high, and the low is higher than the previous bar’s low. Its relative position can be at the top, the middle or the bottom of the prior bar. The prior bar, the bar before the inside bar, is often referred to as the “mother bar”. You will sometimes see an inside bar referred to as an “ib” and its m
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MP Squeeze Momentum for MT4
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MP Squeeze Momentum is a volatility and momentum indicator derivated of "TTM Squeeze" volatility indicator introduced by John Carter. It capitalizes on the tendency for price to break out strongly after consolidating in a tight range. Introduction: The volatility component of MP Squeeze Momentum measures price compression using Bollinger Bands and Keltner Channels. If the Bollinger Bands are completely enclosed within the Keltner Channels, that indicates a period of very low volatility. This st
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MP Demark Pivot Levels for MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
Indicators
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MP Candle Size MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
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MP Candle Countdown for MT4
Pierre Ksachikian
5 (1)
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MP Candle Countdown indicator with a progress bar is a tool used in technical analysis that displays the time remaining until the current candlestick on a chart closes, along with a progress bar that shows visually the amount of time that has elapsed since the candlestick opened. This indicator can be helpful for traders who use candlestick charting to make trading decisions, as it provides both a visual representation of the time left until a candlestick closes and an indication of how much ti
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MP SMI for MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
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The purpose of using Smart money index (SMI) or smart money flow index is to find out investors sentiment. The index was constructed by Don Hays and measures the market action. The indicator is based on intra-day price patterns. The beginning of the trading day is supposed to represent the trading by retail traders. The majority of retail traders overreact at the beginning of the trading day because of the overnight news and economic data. There is also a lot of buying on market orders and shor
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Utilities
This utility identifies certain candle open times on chart, this can help you to see your favorite candle open and use it as it fits in your strategy. This tool is very useful for intraday charting and indicating your sessions. ___________________________________________________________________________________ Disclaimer: Do NOT trade or invest based upon the analysis presented on this channel. Always do your own research and due diligence before investing or trading. I’ll never tell you what
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Pierre Ksachikian
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Pierre Ksachikian
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MP Price Change Indicator is a tool to calculate the price movement by percentage. The Value of this indicator can be adjusted to look back of the percent of price change within certain timeframes. This is a powerful tool when used by other indicators as well, such as ATR and ADR, for understanding price fluctuations and tolerance in different strategies. ___________________________________________________________________________________ Disclaimer: Do NOT trade or invest based upon the analysi
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MP Price Change Indicator is a tool to calculate the price movement by percentage. The Value of this indicator can be adjusted to look back of the percent of price change within certain timeframes. This is a powerful tool when used by other indicators as well, such as ATR and ADR, for understanding price fluctuations and tolerance in different strategies. ___________________________________________________________________________________ Disclaimer: Do NOT trade or invest based upon the analysi
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This indicator is stand alone version from  MP Pivot Levels  (All in one) containing Woodie Pivots. Woodie’s pivot points are made up of multiple key levels, calculated from past price points, in order to frame trades in a simplistic manner. The key levels include the ‘pivot’ itself, and multiple support and resistance levels (usually up to three each). Traders use these levels as a guide for future price movements when setting up trades. The pivot : (Previous high + previous low + 2 x previous
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MP Pin Bar
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Utilities
This utility identifies certain candle open times on chart, this can help you to see your favorite candle open and use it as it fits in your strategy. This tool is very useful for intraday charting and indicating your sessions. ___________________________________________________________________________________ Disclaimer: Do NOT trade or invest based upon the analysis presented on this channel. Always do your own research and due diligence before investing or trading. I’ll never tell you what
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MP Relative Bandwidth Filter
Pierre Ksachikian
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MP Relative Bandwidth Filter (RBF) is created to be used to identify your trading zones based on volatility. This easy to use technical indicator attempts to compare between Bandwidth of higher length and ATR of lower length to identify the areas of low and high volatility: Relative Bandwidth = Bandwidth / ATR The Bandwidth is based on Bollinger Band which its length ideally needs to be higher and ATR length needs to be ideally lower. After calculating Relative Bandwidth, the Bollinger Band is
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MP Inside Bar
Pierre Ksachikian
5 (2)
Indicators
An “inside bar” pattern is a two-bar price action trading strategy in which the inside bar is smaller and within the high to low range of the prior bar, i.e. the high is lower than the previous bar’s high, and the low is higher than the previous bar’s low. Its relative position can be at the top, the middle or the bottom of the prior bar. The prior bar, the bar before the inside bar, is often referred to as the “mother bar”. You will sometimes see an inside bar referred to as an “ib” and its m
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MP Close By L O S S or P R O F I T for MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
Utilities
MP Close By Loss Or Profit for MT5 The Reason I made this Expert is because I want traders who already found out how to be profitable in the market use an easier tool throughout their trading days. This Expert will consider your exposure of trades and close them based on profit targets and losses you set for your own Risk Management. I want to thank my friend who helped me on this Expert, and his brilliant work is now shared here with you. A bit of advice after running the expert on your platfo
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MP Candle Size for MT4
Pierre Ksachikian
Indicators
Candle size oscillator is an easy to use tool to figure out candle size from highest to lowest price of each candle. It's a powerful tool for price action analysts specifically for those who works intraday charts and also a perfect tool for short term swing traders. Kindly note that you can also edit the Bullish and Bearish candles with different colors. #Tags: Candle size, oscillator, price action, price range, high to low, candle ticks __________________________________________________________
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MP Market Sessions 15m
Pierre Ksachikian
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This indicator helps to identify market sessions, It's High/Low, Open Range (OR), range of the sessions in pips and percentage of previous day (change%) under OHLC. It is also editable for any brokerage market watch time. For traders who use session trading strategies such as Mark B. Fisher ACD it can be super effective, where they can edit OR from the settings to either line or box.  We tried to make the settings easier to edit, for traders' use on different markets, charts and brokerage time.
MP Colored MACD
Pierre Ksachikian
Indicators
MACD (short for M oving A verage C onvergence/ D ivergence) is a popular trading indicator used in technical analysis of securities prices. It is designed to identify changes in the strength, direction, momentum, and duration of a trend in a security's price. History Gerald Appel created the MACD line in the late 1970s. Thomas Aspray added the histogram feature to Appel's  MACD in 1986. The three major components and their formula 1. The MACD line: First, "PM Colored MACD" employs two Moving
MP RSI Multi Length for MT4
Pierre Ksachikian
Indicators
This indicator provides insights into Relative Strength Index (RSI) values over multiple timeframes. It highlights the percentage of RSIs across varying periods that are classified as overbought or oversold, and also calculates the average of these RSIs. The percentage of overbought or oversold RSIs is further utilized to define adaptive thresholds for these levels. Settings: Maximum Length: Specifies the longest RSI period used in the calculations. Minimum Length: Specifies the shortest RSI pe
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pan898899
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pan898899 2024.12.28 05:21 
 

此指标只能在趋势中使用切记横盘勿用。非常感谢

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