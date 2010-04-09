GoldRushBot

Discover the power of automated trading with Gold Rush: the bot that leverages gold market fluctuations for smart and targeted trades!

Gold Rush is an advanced trading bot designed for gold, operating on a 15-minute timeframe. It uses a combination of indicators to analyze market movements and identify the best investment opportunities. It does not perform scalping, so it may take days before a new position is opened. This strategic approach aims to optimize trading while reducing risks, adapting to the ever-changing market conditions.

Automated trading with a 15-minute timeframe for precise analysis and timely decisions

Uses various market indicators to identify long-term opportunities, avoiding impulsive decisions

No scalping: The bot operates with longer-term strategies, opening positions when conditions are favorable

Don’t let market fluctuations slip by: with Gold Rush, you can monitor and act on every opportunity, even when you’re not in front of the screen.



Gold Rush is the ideal solution for anyone seeking an automated gold trading system that balances precision and patience. It uses sophisticated algorithms to navigate a volatile market without the rush of scalping, offering a more balanced and targeted trading strategy. If you want a bot that does the work for you without needing to be online all the time, Gold Rush is the perfect choice!

INFORMATION:

Minimum Deposit: $100

Recommended Broker: ICmarkets (other brokers may not give the same results)

Period: M15

Pair: XAUUSD

Win Rate: 74%

Risk Management

News Filter

Customizable settings

4 years backtest

Download content: Gold Rush.ex5 ❌ NO HFT, NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE

⛔️ IMPORTANT NOTE: Gold Rush is designed to work on the M15 timeframe on XAUUSD; it may not produce the same results on other timeframes or pairs. You can, however, try changing the settings and test as you prefer. It is recommended to use the bot on a demo account before switching to a live account. Being a long term strategy and working on a M15 timeframe, days could go by without opening a trade.

⛔️ RISK WARNING: Before purchasing Gold Rush, it is important to understand the risks associated with automated trading. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and the EA may experience losses. The backtests presented (as shown in the screenshots) have been optimized to find the best parameters and do not necessarily reflect real market conditions. Trading carries significant risks, so do not invest or risk money you cannot afford to lose. It is advisable to use prudent capital and adopt an appropriate risk management strategy, regardless of the bot's settings.

