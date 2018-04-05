EuroScout

EuroScout: Your Strategic Ally for Long-Term Success in Forex

Maximize your profits with EuroScout, the trading bot designed to operate on EUR/USD with an H1 timeframe, optimized for sustainable long-term results.

What makes EuroScout unique:

  • Optimized for H1: Precision and reliability for intra-day operations on EUR/USD.
  • Risk Management: EuroScout minimizes exposure with advanced risk management strategies.
  • Long-Term Strategy: Built to grow capital with a durable and balanced investment approach.

Looking for a bot that thinks like an experienced trader and adapts to the markets? EuroScout is the answer.

Designed for those seeking consistent capital growth, EuroScout uses advanced technical indicators to identify winning trading opportunities within the H1 timeframe.

Key Features:

  • Advanced technical analysis: Uses algorithms based on proven technical indicators and market patterns.
  • Adaptability to trends: Detects changes in market trends, optimizing long-term performance.
  • Profit optimization: Finds the right balance between risks and opportunities for steady capital growth.

Why buy EuroScout?

EuroScout is designed for those looking for an automated solution to increase profits in the Forex market, without worrying about daily trading. Thanks to its long-term strategies, it will help you build a solid portfolio that can withstand market fluctuations.

INFORMATION

🟢 Minimum Deposit: $100
🟢 Recommended Broker: ICmarkets (other brokers may not yield the same results)
🟢 Timeframe: H1
🟢 Pair: EURUSD
🟢 Win Rate: 70%
🟢 Risk Management
🟢 News Filter
🟢 Customizable Settings
🟢 13 Years Backtest

NO HFT, NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE

IMPORTANT NOTE: EuroScout is designed to work on the H1 Timeframe, so it is possible that days may pass before trades are opened. You can change the settings to work on other Timeframes, but this will need to be tested by you. It is recommended to test the bot on a demo account and only switch to a live account after understanding how the bot works.

RISK WARNINGS: Before purchasing EuroScout, it is important to understand the risks associated with automated trading. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and the EA can incur losses. The backtests presented (as in the screenshots) have been optimized to find the best parameters and do not necessarily reflect real market conditions. Trading involves significant risks, so do not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose. It is recommended to use prudent capital and adopt a proper risk management strategy, regardless of the bot's settings.

HFT PROP FIRM PASS SERVICE, JOIN TELEGRAM CHANNEL


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MQL TOOLS SL
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5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Valentina Zhuchkova
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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