NewsFalcon

NEWSFALCON — Multi-Asset Macro-News Portfolio EA 

Precision entries on the market's most predictable volatility events.


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WHY NEWSFALCON EXISTS


Most Expert Advisors on this marketplace are not trading strategies. They are equity-curve illustrations. Grid systems, martingale recovery engines, arbitrary indicator combinations dressed up with a beautiful backtest; almost all of them share the same fatal flaw. They look flawless on a single historical run and collapse the moment real market conditions, real spreads, or a different time window are applied.

NewsFalcon was not built by picking a strategy that "looked good" on a chart. It is the end product of an exceptionally long and deliberately adversarial research process. Dozens of strategy families (grid trading, martingale position sizing, arbitrary technical filters, curve-fit indicator stacks) were built, tested, and then actively attacked with statistical tools designed specifically to expose whether their apparent profitability was real or an illusion of compounding, over-optimization, or unrealistic execution assumptions. The overwhelming majority failed that scrutiny. Their backtests were mathematically indistinguishable from randomly shuffled price data, meaning there was never an edge there to begin with, only noise that happened to look like one.

NewsFalcon is what survived. One strategy family, tested to destruction and still standing.


Benefit from the current launch promotional price. 5 copies are available for $299, after which the price will increase.

IMPORTANT — BROKER REQUIREMENTS

NewsFalcon trades EURUSD and XAUUSD (Gold) by default. A third sleeve, US2000 (Russell 2000 / US Small Cap 2000 index CFD), is available but DISABLED by default since not every broker offers this symbol. PLEASE FIND A BROKER THAT ALLOWS IT TO DO THE TESTING AND, MORE IMPORTANTLY, TO TRADE ON A REAL ACCOUNT. 

If your broker offers US2000 (or a closely matching name), you can enable it in the settings (Trade US2000 = true) to run the full 3-asset diversified portfolio. If you're not sure, check your broker's symbol list (Market Watch) before enabling it — attempting to trade a symbol your broker doesn't offer will simply cause that sleeve to be skipped, with no other effect on the EA.



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WHAT NEWSFALCON DOES


NewsFalcon trades a single, well-documented market phenomenon: the volatility spike that occurs around scheduled, high-impact US macroeconomic releases (Non-Farm Payrolls, CPI, PPI, Retail Sales, and, optionally, weekly Jobless Claims), all released at the same fixed time slot (8:30 AM ET). Rather than guessing direction, the EA:


1. Measures the market's own pre-release positioning by capturing the exact trading range in the minutes immediately before the release.

2. Places a symmetric OCO (One-Cancels-the-Other) breakout bracket just outside that range, a Buy Stop above and a Sell Stop below.

3. Lets the market itself decide the direction: whichever side the release actually breaks toward is the side that gets filled; the opposite pending order is cancelled automatically.

4. Manages the resulting position with a full rule-based exit system: partial profit-take at +1R (banking half the position while it's winning, the single most impactful improvement to the strategy's realized win rate), break-even stop, R-multiple trailing stop, an early time-stop that exits trades that aren't developing, and a hard time exit if the move hasn't matured within the holding window.


This is not a scalper and not a grid system. There is no averaging down, no martingale, no hedging of losing positions, and never more than one net position per symbol. Every trade has a hard, pre-defined stop-loss from the moment it is filled.


NewsFalcon runs THREE independent, diversified sleeves from a single chart (EURUSD, XAUUSD (Gold) and US2000 (Russell 2000 index)) all reacting to the same catalyst window but with a close-to-uncorrelated daily P/L profile. Running them together, sharing one account's risk management, measurably lowers portfolio drawdown compared to trading any single sleeve alone, for a similar or better combined return. You are not buying one trade idea; you are buying a small diversified portfolio in a single EA.


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**POWERED BY A QUANTUM-MECHANICS-DERIVED REGIME FILTER**


NewsFalcon includes a proprietary regime filter built on Quantum Harmonic Oscillator (QHO) theory, the same mathematical framework used in quantum physics to describe the energy states of a bound particle. Price-return distributions are fitted against this framework by matching their kurtosis to the characteristic "ground-state" parameter (w0) of a quantum harmonic oscillator. The result is a continuously-updated read of the market's underlying statistical "energy regime." When conditions are not favorable, the filter automatically reduces or withholds risk on the EURUSD sleeve, filtering out exactly the kind of choppy, low-information regime that produces false breakouts. This is not a cosmetic feature, it was tested and validated out-of-sample specifically because it improves results, and it is switched off automatically wherever testing showed it did not.
A second, independently-validated regime filter (volatility percentile, applied to the Gold sleeve) works the same way using a different statistical lens, because the two assets behave differently, and treating them identically would be a mistake most EA developers make and never test for.


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VALIDATED LIKE RESEARCH, NOT LIKE A SALES PAGE


This is the section most sellers skip, because most EAs cannot survive it:


• In-sample Monte Carlo Permutation Testing (MCPT): the historical price data was repeatedly shuffled, preserving each day's overall drift and volatility but destroying the internal sequence, and the strategy was re-run thousands of times against this randomized data. The real strategy's result had to beat the vast majority of these random outcomes (p < 0.01) before it was even considered for further testing. Most strategy ideas fail at this very first gate.

• Walk-forward Monte Carlo validation on data the strategy had never "seen" during development (p < 0.05), to control specifically for overfitting.

• Verification on REAL historical tick data (not just OHLC bars) inside the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester, across a genuinely difficult stress period (2020) as well as the recent 2024–2026 regime, because a strategy that only works in one regime is not a strategy, it is a coincidence.

• Every add-on filter, every exit-management parameter, every position-sizing choice shipped in this EA was individually tested against the alternative of simply doing nothing, including a formal statistical test against random trade selection, before being kept. Several ideas that "looked" like improvements on a simple year-by-year comparison were later proven, under stricter testing, to be statistical noise, and were correctly left out.


No grid. No martingale. No position averaging. No hedging of losers. Every number above comes from a system that risks a fixed, known amount on every single trade.


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KEY FEATURES


• Multi-asset portfolio engine: EURUSD + XAUUSD + US2000 traded simultaneously from one chart, one shared risk budget.

• Choose your own position sizing: Risk % of equity per trade (compounding) OR fixed lot size per sleeve. Your choice, switchable with one input.

• Global risk multiplier to scale the whole portfolio up or down instantly.

• Portfolio-level equity-stop with three behaviors (throttle risk, pause trading, or hard halt) once drawdown crosses your chosen threshold.

• Daily loss circuit-breaker.

• Anti-streak protection: risk automatically reduced after a defined number of consecutive losses, per sleeve.

• Partial take-profit, break-even, R-multiple trailing stop, early time-stop and SL-tightening, a complete, independently-tested exit management stack.

• Heavy-day catalyst filter: trades only around NFP week and the CPI/PPI/Retail Sales window (and optionally weekly jobless-claims Thursdays, validated separately per asset).

• Quantum-mechanics-based regime filter (EURUSD) and volatility-percentile regime filter (XAUUSD), each validated independently.

• Clean on-chart panel: live status, lot sizes, skip reasons, running trade/win/PnL stats per sleeve and for the whole portfolio.

• No grid. No martingale. No hedging. No black-box machine-learning "trust me" logic,every mechanism in this EA is fully documented and was tested to justify its existence.


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FULL SPECIFICATIONS & REQUIREMENTS


• Platform: MetaTrader 5.

• Chart to attach: any ONE chart of your account (symbol and timeframe of that chart do not matter. The EA manages its own three symbols internally via its own timer, not the chart's ticks).

• Timeframe: irrelevant to strategy logic (M1 or M15 recommended purely for convenient visual monitoring of the panel).

• Account type: Any. Netting or Hedging both work. The EA never holds two opposing positions on the same symbol simultaneously, so it is compatible with either accounting model.

• Symbols required at your broker: EURUSD, XAUUSD (Gold) and US2000 (Russell 2000 / US Small Cap 2000 index CFD), under those or closely matching names. If your broker uses suffixed symbol names (e.g. EURUSDm, XAUUSD.c), verify symbol availability, each sleeve can be individually disabled if a given symbol is not offered by your broker.

• Leverage: minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500. This gives comfortable margin headroom for the simultaneous two-sided pending orders across all three sleeves, especially at higher risk settings. The EA includes its own margin cap (adjustable) to prevent order rejection even on lower leverage.

• Broker execution: any execution mode; works with brokers that support specified pending-order expiration and automatically falls back to GTC handling on brokers that don't.

• Spread/commission: a raw-spread/ECN-style account with low round-turn cost is strongly recommended, this strategy's edge is sensitive to execution cost, exactly like every genuine short-duration strategy is, and the EA includes a minimum-range-vs-spread floor specifically to refuse trading when costs would eat the edge. TAKE INTO ACCOUNT WHEN USING THE TESTING TOOL. 

• VPS: strongly recommended. The EA needs to be connected and running in the exact seconds before each scheduled release; any downtime at that specific moment means a missed opportunity that day.

• One-time setup requirement: your broker's server clock must be matched to 8:30 AM US Eastern Time in the EA's fixed-time inputs (server hour/minute). This is a one-line setting you confirm once against your broker's known GMT offset — full instructions are included in the input comments.

• Recommended minimum starting capital: $1,000–$2,000 for micro-lot operation; $5,000+ recommended for comfortable simultaneous operation of all three sleeves at the default risk settings. Risk per sleeve is fully adjustable for any account size.

• Default inputs are the validated configuration. You do not need to optimize anything to start. Every non-default value shipped in this EA was chosen because it was proven better than the alternative during testing, not because it looked good on one chart.


**THE EDGE OF THE STRATEGY IS STRONGER IN 2026 AND FURTHER, SO BETTER RESULTS ARE EXPECTED IN THIS YEAR AND BEYOND**


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ABOUT THE DEVELOPER


NewsFalcon was built by a physicist with a research background in nuclear fusion and materials science, a field where a claimed result is worthless until it survives independent, adversarial verification, and where "it worked once" is never accepted as evidence of anything. That same standard was applied here, over a very long period of dedicated research applying physics, statistical mechanics and quantum-mechanical modeling techniques to financial time series, not as marketing decoration, but as the actual tools used to build, test, and reject strategy after strategy until one finally earned the right to be called an edge. NewsFalcon is the result of that discipline, not a shortcut around it.


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RISK DISCLAIMER


All trading involves risk, and past performance, however rigorously validated, does not guarantee future results. NewsFalcon uses hard stop-losses on every trade and includes multiple layers of portfolio-level risk control, but no risk control eliminates the possibility of loss. Always test on a demo account first, understand every input before going live, and only trade with capital you can afford to put at risk.


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Start with the defaults. Watch the panel. Let the catalyst do the work.

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Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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EdgeForge
Alejandro Orbananos Fernandez
Utilities
EdgeForge - Strategy Reality Check Most backtests lie. A curve that goes up and to the right can hide luck, curve-fitting, a martingale, a grid, or a "return" that is really just an escalating lot size. EdgeForge is the second opinion you run BEFORE you trust an EA with real money — a truth detector that takes the trade history of any strategy and tells you, in plain English, whether the edge is real. It is NOT another signal generator and it does NOT trade. It reads a strategy's closed trade
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