GoldIQ: The Evolution of Gold Trading!



GoldIQ is an advanced trading bot designed to strategically operate on XAUUSD with a long-term approach. It works on a 15-minute timeframe, continuously analyzing market dynamics to identify optimized trading opportunities.

Strategic approach : GoldIQ constantly analyzes the market to identify long-term trends, avoiding the volatility and unpredictability of scalping trades.

: GoldIQ constantly analyzes the market to identify long-term trends, avoiding the volatility and unpredictability of scalping trades. Risk optimization : It carefully manages risk to protect capital, employing targeted trading strategies focused on stability.

: It carefully manages risk to protect capital, employing targeted trading strategies focused on stability. Advanced analysis technology: GoldIQ leverages cutting-edge algorithms to make data-driven decisions based on historical trends and current market conditions.

Build your growth journey with GoldIQ!



GoldIQ is designed for traders aiming to grow capital over time, without the rush of intraday trading. The bot uses a series of indicators and parameters to spot consolidated trends, focusing on long-term trades with well-defined risk management.

15-minute timeframe : Ideal for capturing trend signals without being overly reactive, filtering out market noise.

: Ideal for capturing trend signals without being overly reactive, filtering out market noise. Long-term strategy : It doesn't chase quick gains but aims to accumulate capital over time with a balanced and responsible approach.

: It doesn't chase quick gains but aims to accumulate capital over time with a balanced and responsible approach. Fully automated: The bot operates independently, reducing decision-making stress and allowing you to focus your time on other activities.

Why choose GoldIQ?



If you're looking for a reliable and strategic tool to trade XAUUSD, GoldIQ is designed to build value over time, not to achieve immediate results. It combines a disciplined approach with advanced technology to navigate the gold market with stability and intelligence.

INFORMATION



🟢 Minimum Deposit: $100

🟢 Recommended Broker: ZeroMarkets (other brokers may not give the same results)

🟢 Period: M15

🟢 Pair: XAUUSD

🟢 Win Rate: 50%

🟢 Risk Management

🟢 News Filter

🟢 Customizable settings

🟢 4 years backtest



❌ NO HFT, NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE



⛔️ IMPORTANT NOTE: GoldIQ is designed to work on the M15 timeframe on XAUUSD; it may not produce the same results on other timeframes or pairs. You can, however, try changing the settings and test as you prefer. It is recommended to use the bot on a demo account before switching to a live account. Being a long term strategy and working on a M15 timeframe, days could go by without opening a trade.

⛔️ NOTE: The bot can work 24/7, but based on the backtests performed it produces better results in the NY session from 3pm to 5pm. However, it is recommended to test the bot.



⛔️ RISK WARNING: Before purchasing GoldIQ, it is important to understand the risks associated with automated trading. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and the EA may experience losses. The backtests presented (as shown in the screenshots) have been optimized to find the best parameters and do not necessarily reflect real market conditions. Trading carries significant risks, so do not invest or risk money you cannot afford to lose. It is advisable to use prudent capital and adopt an appropriate risk management strategy, regardless of the bot's settings.



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