ForexDex: The Smart Solution for Trading on EUR/USD!

ForexDex is the automatic trading bot designed to work exclusively on the EUR/USD pair with a timeframe of M15. Created for those looking for long-term strategies and capital optimization, ForexDex is designed to make calculated decisions and manage risk efficiently.

Main features:

Harness the power of automatic trading!

Let ForexDex analyze the markets and optimize your operations while you focus on what matters. With a structured and tested trading logic, ForexDex is the ideal solution for those who want to improve their experience in the EUR/USD market.

Key Benefits:

Why Choose ForexDex?

ForexDex is perfect for those looking for constant support, based on a calculated and time-tested strategy. If you want to improve your trading experience on EUR/USD and plan a progressive capital increase in the long term, ForexDex is for you.

INFORMATION

🟢 Minimum Deposit: $100

🟢 Recommended Broker: ZeroMarkets (other brokers may not give the same results)

🟢 Period: M15

🟢 Pair: EURUSD

🟢 Win Rate: 65%

🟢 Risk Management

🟢 News Filter

🟢 Customizable settings

🟢 Backtesting since 2012

NO HFT, NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE

IMPORTANT NOTE: ForexDex is designed to work on the M15 timeframe on EURUSD; it may not produce the same results on other timeframes or pairs. You can, however, try changing the settings and test as you prefer. It is recommended to use the bot on a demo account before switching to a live account.

RISK WARNING: Before purchasing ForexDex, it is important to understand the risks associated with automated trading. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and the EA may experience losses. The backtests presented (as shown in the screenshots) have been optimized to find the best parameters and do not necessarily reflect real market conditions. Trading carries significant risks, so do not invest or risk money you cannot afford to lose. It is advisable to use prudent capital and adopt an appropriate risk management strategy, regardless of the bot's settings.