EuroDex

ForexDex: The Smart Solution for Trading on EUR/USD!

ForexDex is the automatic trading bot designed to work exclusively on the EUR/USD pair with a timeframe of M15. Created for those looking for long-term strategies and capital optimization, ForexDex is designed to make calculated decisions and manage risk efficiently.

Main features:
  • M15 timeframe: Suitable for those who want more dynamic trading, but always based on strategic analysis.
  • Capital optimization: Each operation is planned for the long term, reducing unnecessary exposure.
  • Integrated security: Risk management and algorithms to protect your funds in real time.

Harness the power of automatic trading!

Let ForexDex analyze the markets and optimize your operations while you focus on what matters. With a structured and tested trading logic, ForexDex is the ideal solution for those who want to improve their experience in the EUR/USD market.

Key Benefits:
  • Strategic Approach: Trade only on EUR/USD, a consolidated and liquid market.
  • Continuous Technical Analysis: Adapt to market changes on M15, with advanced algorithms.
  • Maximization of Opportunities: Identify and exploit the best times to enter and exit the market.

Why Choose ForexDex?

ForexDex is perfect for those looking for constant support, based on a calculated and time-tested strategy. If you want to improve your trading experience on EUR/USD and plan a progressive capital increase in the long term, ForexDex is for you.

INFORMATION

🟢 Minimum Deposit: $100
🟢 Recommended Broker: ZeroMarkets (other brokers may not give the same results)
🟢 Period: M15
🟢 Pair: EURUSD
🟢 Win Rate: 65%
🟢 Risk Management
🟢 News Filter
🟢 Customizable settings
🟢 Backtesting since 2012

NO HFT, NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE

IMPORTANT NOTE: ForexDex is designed to work on the M15 timeframe on EURUSD; it may not produce the same results on other timeframes or pairs. You can, however, try changing the settings and test as you prefer. It is recommended to use the bot on a demo account before switching to a live account.

RISK WARNING: Before purchasing ForexDex, it is important to understand the risks associated with automated trading. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and the EA may experience losses. The backtests presented (as shown in the screenshots) have been optimized to find the best parameters and do not necessarily reflect real market conditions. Trading carries significant risks, so do not invest or risk money you cannot afford to lose. It is advisable to use prudent capital and adopt an appropriate risk management strategy, regardless of the bot's settings.

HFT PROP FIRM PASS SERVICE, JOIN THE   TELEGRAM CHANNEL


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4.53 (74)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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EquityEngine
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Power up your portfolio with EquityEngine: the automated trading bot that harnesses the best of NASDAQ! EquityEngine is your new ally in the world of trading. Designed to trade on the NASDAQ, this advanced bot uses cutting-edge algorithms to identify and seize the best market opportunities, optimizing your trades without interruption. Intelligent automated trading: EquityEngine analyzes thousands of data points in real time to execute trades with maximum precision.  Real-time market updates: S
ForexFusion
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Alpha500
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EuroScout
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GBPCrasher
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Discover GBPCrasher: the bot designed for those who want to optimize their Forex market operations with care and strategy! GBPCrasher is an algorithmic trading bot developed to operate in the GBP market with an M15 timeframe. Designed for those seeking an automated long-term solution, it aims to take advantage of market fluctuations with a prudent approach, focused on constant capital growth. Strategy based on advanced technical analysis with M15 operations. Optimized for the GBP market, for mor
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FXSamurai
Marco Resseghini
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FXSamurai: Precision, Discipline, and Strategy for Your USDJPY Trading! FXSamurai is an automated trading bot designed to operate on the USD/JPY pair using the M15 timeframe. Built for those aiming for steady capital growth over the long term, FXSamurai combines strategy and precision to execute trades methodically and disciplined, avoiding emotional reactions that can jeopardize results. Long-term strategy optimized for the USD/JPY market. Operates on M15 timeframe to seize intraday opportunit
GoldIQ
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GoldIQ: The Evolution of Gold Trading! GoldIQ is an advanced trading bot designed to strategically operate on XAUUSD with a long-term approach. It works on a 15-minute timeframe, continuously analyzing market dynamics to identify optimized trading opportunities. Strategic approach : GoldIQ constantly analyzes the market to identify long-term trends, avoiding the volatility and unpredictability of scalping trades. Risk optimization : It carefully manages risk to protect capital, employing target
GoldRushBot
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Discover the power of automated trading with Gold Rush: the bot that leverages gold market fluctuations for smart and targeted trades! Gold Rush is an advanced trading bot designed for gold, operating on a 15-minute timeframe. It uses a combination of indicators to analyze market movements and identify the best investment opportunities. It does not perform scalping, so it may take days before a new position is opened. This strategic approach aims to optimize trading while reducing risks, adapti
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