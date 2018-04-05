EuroDex
- Experts
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- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 5
ForexDex: The Smart Solution for Trading on EUR/USD!
- M15 timeframe: Suitable for those who want more dynamic trading, but always based on strategic analysis.
- Capital optimization: Each operation is planned for the long term, reducing unnecessary exposure.
- Integrated security: Risk management and algorithms to protect your funds in real time.
Harness the power of automatic trading!
- Strategic Approach: Trade only on EUR/USD, a consolidated and liquid market.
- Continuous Technical Analysis: Adapt to market changes on M15, with advanced algorithms.
- Maximization of Opportunities: Identify and exploit the best times to enter and exit the market.
Why Choose ForexDex?
ForexDex is perfect for those looking for constant support, based on a calculated and time-tested strategy. If you want to improve your trading experience on EUR/USD and plan a progressive capital increase in the long term, ForexDex is for you.
INFORMATION
🟢 Minimum Deposit: $100
🟢 Recommended Broker: ZeroMarkets (other brokers may not give the same results)
🟢 Period: M15
🟢 Pair: EURUSD
🟢 Win Rate: 65%
🟢 Risk Management
🟢 News Filter
🟢 Customizable settings
🟢 Backtesting since 2012
NO HFT, NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE
IMPORTANT NOTE: ForexDex is designed to work on the M15 timeframe on EURUSD; it may not produce the same results on other timeframes or pairs. You can, however, try changing the settings and test as you prefer. It is recommended to use the bot on a demo account before switching to a live account.
RISK WARNING: Before purchasing ForexDex, it is important to understand the risks associated with automated trading. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and the EA may experience losses. The backtests presented (as shown in the screenshots) have been optimized to find the best parameters and do not necessarily reflect real market conditions. Trading carries significant risks, so do not invest or risk money you cannot afford to lose. It is advisable to use prudent capital and adopt an appropriate risk management strategy, regardless of the bot's settings.