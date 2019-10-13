VIOP Breakout Robotu

This robot is designed for work on BORSA ISTANBUL Option Stock Market. You can earn good profit on F_XU030 and F_USDTRY pairs

The Robot gets good performance on F_XU030 and F_USDTRY pairs and M15 period. Trading strategy is based price action trading model. Optimization results are profitable on test. So the risk of loss is very low. Robot earns good and stable money with swing trading model. This is the strategy of Market Maker. Robot opens an order, closes. Then opens a new order. Does not collect positions.

F_XU030 için default settings
timeframe : M15
period : 9
turu : 1

F_USDTRY için default settings
timeframe : M15
period : 36
turu : 1

For More Details : https://sistemliborsaci.com/viop-breakout-robotu/



Bu robot BORSA ISTANBUL Vadeli Opsiyon Borsasında çalışmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. F_XU030 ve F_USDTRY paritelerinde güzel sonuçler elde etmektedir. 

Robot VIOP da F_XU030 ve F_USDTRY    M15    periyodunda iyi performans göstermektedir. İşlem stratejisi price action modeline dayanmaktadır. Optimizasyon sonuçlarında çogu test sonucu karlı çıkmaktadır. yani zarar riski çok azdır. Swing trading modeli ile Stabil bir şekilde trende dönük güzel karlar bırakmaktadır. Piyasa yapıcıların kullandıgı stratejidir. Robot bir emir açar kapatır. sonra yeni bir emir açar. elinde pozisyon toplamaz. 

F_XU030 için default ayarlar
timeframe : M15
period : 9
turu : 1

F_USDTRY için default ayarlar
timeframe : M15
period : 36
turu : 1


Detaylar için : https://sistemliborsaci.com/viop-breakout-robotu/



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DESCRIÇÃO O TS Trade é um robô desenvolvido por profissionais com longa experiência no Mercado Financeiro. É baseado em algoritmos de negociação avançados. Tem como principal característica uma gestão de risco rigorosa. É perfeito para quem busca uma ferramenta eficaz para automatizar suas negociações. Instale o Robô e deixe que ele faça todo o trabalho por você. MÉTODO O TS Trade utiliza um algoritmo o qual possibilita identificar uma tendência do mercado a partir da movimentação de duas média
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