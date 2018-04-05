Power up your portfolio with EquityEngine: the automated trading bot that harnesses the best of NASDAQ!



EquityEngine is your new ally in the world of trading. Designed to trade on the NASDAQ, this advanced bot uses cutting-edge algorithms to identify and seize the best market opportunities, optimizing your trades without interruption.





Intelligent automated trading: EquityEngine analyzes thousands of data points in real time to execute trades with maximum precision.

EquityEngine analyzes thousands of data points in real time to execute trades with maximum precision. Real-time market updates: Stay ahead of the latest trends with a constant stream of market data and built-in forecasts.

Stay ahead of the latest trends with a constant stream of market data and built-in forecasts. Advanced capital protection: Built-in risk management strategies to protect your capital and minimize losses.

Don't let opportunities slip by: with EquityEngine, every market move can be transformed into profit!

With EquityEngine, your trading becomes a fully automated and optimized experience. Let AI work for you, freeing you up to do other things while your investments grow.

Optimized Performance: Leverage advanced trading algorithms that reduce risk and maximize returns.

Leverage advanced trading algorithms that reduce risk and maximize returns. User-friendly Interface: EquityEngine is easy to set up and use, no matter your experience level.

Why Buy EquityEngine?

In an ever-changing market like the NASDAQ, timeliness and accuracy are everything. EquityEngine not only gives you a competitive edge, but also allows you to minimize the stress and uncertainty of trading. Trust cutting-edge technology and watch your investments grow with peace of mind and confidence.

INFORMATION

Min Deposit: 100$

Recommended broker: ICmarkets

Pair: Nasdaq

Timeframe: 1H

Win Rate: 50%

Risk Management

News Filter

Customizable settings

Low DD 10 Years Backtest

Please read carefully: EquityEngine is designed for those who want to invest in the long term, it may take days before a trade is opened.

NO HFT, NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE

IMPORTANT NOTE: EquityEngine is designed to work on the H1 Timeframe, so it can take days before trades are opened. You can change the settings to work on other Timeframes, but you will have to test it yourself. It is recommended to test the bot on a demo account and only switch to a live account after you understand how the bot works.

RISK WARNING: Before purchasing EquityEngine, it is important to understand the risks associated with automated trading. Past performance does not guarantee future results and the EA can suffer losses. The backtests presented (as in the screenshots) have been optimized to find the best parameters and do not necessarily reflect real market conditions. Trading involves significant risks, so do not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose. It is recommended to use prudent capital and adopt an appropriate risk management strategy, regardless of the bot settings.

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