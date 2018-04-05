FXSamurai

FXSamurai: Precision, Discipline, and Strategy for Your USDJPY Trading!

FXSamurai is an automated trading bot designed to operate on the USD/JPY pair using the M15 timeframe. Built for those aiming for steady capital growth over the long term, FXSamurai combines strategy and precision to execute trades methodically and disciplined, avoiding emotional reactions that can jeopardize results.
  • Long-term strategy optimized for the USD/JPY market.
  • Operates on M15 timeframe to seize intraday opportunities without compromising long-term vision.
  • No emotion, no impulsivity: executes trades based on predefined and tested criteria.

Take Your Trading to the Next Level with FXSamurai

FXSamurai works tirelessly to identify trading opportunities in the forex market, analyzing the USD/JPY pair using a well-studied and calibrated strategy to offer gradual growth over time. It’s ideal for traders seeking automated, disciplined portfolio management.
  • Constant optimization to adapt to market changes without altering the core strategy.
  • Fully automated: frees you from constant chart monitoring.
  • Built-in risk management to keep your capital protected during trades.
Why Choose FXSamurai?

FXSamurai doesn’t promise easy gains, but it works with consistency and method to help you achieve stable results over time. It’s the perfect tool for traders who understand the importance of prudent risk management and want to avoid being swayed by market emotions. With FXSamurai, you have a reliable ally that always operates based on logical, well-defined criteria.

INFORMATION

🟢 Minimum Deposit: $100
🟢 Recommended Broker: ZeroMarkets (other brokers may not give the same results)
🟢 Period: M15
🟢 Pair: USDJPY
🟢 Win Rate: 70%
🟢 Risk Management
🟢 News Filter
🟢 Customizable settings
🟢 4 years backtest

🟢 Download content: FXSamurai.ex5 | How to install

NO HFT, NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE

⛔️ IMPORTANT NOTE: FXSamurai is designed to work on the M15 timeframe on USDJPY; it may not produce the same results on other timeframes or pairs. You can, however, try changing the settings and test as you prefer. It is recommended to use the bot on a demo account before switching to a live account. Being a long term strategy and working on a M15 timeframe, days could go by without opening a trade.

⛔️ RISK WARNING: Before purchasing ForexDex, it is important to understand the risks associated with automated trading. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and the EA may experience losses. The backtests presented (as shown in the screenshots) have been optimized to find the best parameters and do not necessarily reflect real market conditions. Trading carries significant risks, so do not invest or risk money you cannot afford to lose. It is advisable to use prudent capital and adopt an appropriate risk management strategy, regardless of the bot's settings.

📈 HFT PROP FIRM PASS SERVICE, JOIN THE TELEGRAM CHANNEL


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5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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