Girafee Bands EA is an expert advisor that uses Bollinger Bands and On Balance Volume as indicators. Girafee entry signals and trade out depends on Bollinger complex averages and bands crosses , according to Girafee strategy and a Magic Multiplier that can be configured for low to high frequency trading, even in trend trades or not. Also, Bollinger Bands can be enabled as trade out system. In addition, OBV can be used as a filter to trade in , according to a growth volume or not.