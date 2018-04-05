ForexFusion: Your ally in GBP/USD trading!

ForexFusion is a powerful automated trading bot, designed to trade on a 1-hour timeframe on GBP/USD. With its advanced algorithms and intelligent strategies, ForexFusion identifies profitable trading opportunities with precision and speed.

Advanced analysis: Constantly monitors the market to find key signals and trend reversals.

Constantly monitors the market to find key signals and trend reversals. Fast execution: Enter and exit trades at the right time to maximize profits.

Enter and exit trades at the right time to maximize profits. Optimized risk management: Use risk management strategies to protect your capital.

Grow your portfolio in the long term with professional and automated management!



Designed for traders looking to improve their performance in the forex market, ForexFusion allows you to trade GBP/USD in an automated and stress-free way. Configured for the 1H timeframe, the bot identifies the best opportunities to maximize profits and minimize losses, even while you sleep.

Proven Strategies: Algorithms based on technical analysis, market patterns and reliable indicators.

Algorithms based on technical analysis, market patterns and reliable indicators. Maximize Profits: Enter trades only with the safest and most profitable setups.

Enter trades only with the safest and most profitable setups. Guaranteed Reliability: 13-year backtest with a maximum DD of 2.79% using low risk. (1 lot per trade on a 100k account)

Why Buy It:





With ForexFusion, you have access to an advanced trading bot that operates efficiently on one of the most volatile and profitable forex markets. If you are looking for a bot to invest in the long term, protecting your capital, ForexFusion is the ideal choice.





INFORMATION

🟢 Minimum Deposit: $100

🟢 Recommended Broker: ICmarkets

🟢 Timeframe: H1

🟢 Pair: GBPUSD

🟢 Win Rate: 50%

🟢 Risk Management

🟢 News Filter

🟢 Customizable Settings

🟢 13 Years Backtest





NO HFT, NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE





PLEASE NOTE: ForexFusion is designed to work on H1 Timeframe, so it is possible that days may pass before opening trades. You can change the settings and make it work on other TFs, this will have to be tested by yourself. Please test the bot on a demo account and then switch to a live account after you understand how the bot works.





RISK WARNINGS: