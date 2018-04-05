Alpha500 is a sophisticated trading bot specifically developed for operating on the S&P500 index, analyzing the market on a 1-hour timeframe. Designed to maximize profits while minimizing risks, Alpha500 allows you to take advantage of key market movements with precision and speed.

Advanced 1-hour timeframe analysis to identify optimal trading opportunities

Algorithms based on historical and current data for informed and automated decisions

Customizable risk management features to protect your investments

Tired of missing out on opportunities in one of the world’s most dynamic markets? With Alpha500, trading the S&P500 will never be the same!



Alpha500 leverages artificial intelligence algorithms to monitor and analyze price movements on a 1-hour timeframe, allowing you to stay ahead of market changes in real-time. It's the perfect partner for any trader looking for a competitive edge in the S&P500. Accurate trading signals based on real-time market analysis

Reacts to market changes hourly to capture the best opportunities

Optimized for high performance with customizable settings Why Buy Alpha500 Alpha500 lets you automate your trading on one of the world’s most important indices, reducing stress and improving efficiency. With its AI-driven approach and 1-hour timeframe control, it gives you the edge you need to outperform the market without constantly monitoring the screen. Perfect for those looking to maximize profits, minimize losses, and manage their portfolio like a pro.

INFORMATION

🟢 Minimum Deposit: $100

🟢 Recommended Broker: ICmarkets

🟢 Timeframe: H1

🟢 Pair: US500

🟢 Win Rate: 50%

🟢 Risk Management

🟢 News Filter

🟢 Customizable Settings

🟢 7 Years Backtest

NO HFT, NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE

PLEASE NOTE: Alpha500 is designed to work on H1 Timeframe, so it may take days before opening trades. You can change the settings and make it work on other TFs, this will have to be tested by yourself. Please test the bot on a demo account and then switch to a live account after you understand how the bot works.

RISK WARNINGS:

Before purchasing Alpha500, it is important to understand the risks associated with automated trading. Past performance does not guarantee future results and the EA can suffer losses. The backtests presented (as in the screenshots) have been optimized to find the best parameters and do not necessarily reflect real market conditions. Trading involves significant risks, so do not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose. It is recommended to use prudent capital and adopt an appropriate risk management strategy, regardless of the settings set in the bot.