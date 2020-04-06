Gold Surge Breakout

Transform Your Gold Trading with Institutional-Grade Automation

Gold Breakout EA - Professional Dual-Mode XAUUSD Trading System

Gold Breakout EA by Yunzu Trading Systems is a sophisticated dual-mode Expert Advisor specifically engineered for XAUUSD trading. Combining lightning-fast scalping during peak liquidity windows with powerful swing trading capabilities, this EA adapts to market conditions to maximize profit potential while protecting your capital.

Why Gold Breakout EA?

Two Strategies in One Powerful Package

SCALPER MODE - Capture Quick Profits During High Volatility

Operates on M1/M5 timeframes during London-NY overlap (highest liquidity)

Smart entry using Bollinger Band touches + RSI confirmation

ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit (adapts to market volatility)

Automatic breakeven protection after 1:1 risk-reward

Time-based exit prevents overnight exposure

6-10 trades per day during optimal sessions

SWING MODE - Ride Major Trend Movements

H1/H4 timeframe analysis for larger moves

EMA confluence + ADX trend strength filtering

Intelligent trailing stops lock in profits

Partial profit taking at key levels

1:2 to 1:3 risk-reward ratios

Perfect for capturing multi-day trends

Key Features That Set Us Apart

Intelligent Risk Management

Percent-Based Position Sizing - Risk a fixed % of your account per trade

Daily Drawdown Protection - Auto-stops trading if daily loss limit reached (default 3%)

Max Consecutive Loss Filter - Halts trading after X losses in a row (prevents revenge trading)

Spread Filtering - Only trades when spreads are favorable

Session-Based Trading - Focuses on high-liquidity hours for best execution

Advanced Entry Logic

Multi-Indicator Confirmation - EMA trend + Bollinger Bands + RSI + ADX

ATR Volatility Filter - Avoids dead market conditions

Dynamic SL/TP - Adjusts to current market volatility automatically

Pullback & Breakout Detection - Enters at optimal price levels

Professional Position Management

Breakeven Logic - Moves SL to entry +1 pip after profit threshold

Trailing Stops - Swing mode trails using ATR-based distances

Partial Profit Taking - Secures profits while letting winners run

Time-Based Exits - Closes stale positions automatically

Symbol-Agnostic & Broker-Friendly

Auto-Detects Symbol Specs - Reads tick size, tick value, contract size automatically

Works with ANY Broker - No hardcoded values

Proper Lot Calculation - Precise position sizing based on account currency

Slippage Control - Rejects trades if slippage exceeds threshold

Default Settings (Optimized for Conservative Trading)

Scalper Mode

Timeframe : M1 primary, M5 confirmation

: M1 primary, M5 confirmation Trading Hours : 12:00-16:00 GMT (London-NY overlap)

: 12:00-16:00 GMT (London-NY overlap) Risk per Trade : 0.2% of account

: 0.2% of account SL Multiplier : 1.6 × ATR(14)

: 1.6 × ATR(14) TP Multiplier : 0.6 × ATR(14)

: 0.6 × ATR(14) Max Trades/Day : 6

: 6 Max Spread : 2.5 pips

: 2.5 pips EMA Period : 21

: 21 Bollinger Bands : 20, 2.0 StdDev

: 20, 2.0 StdDev RSI: 14 period

Swing Mode

Timeframe : H1 primary, H4 confirmation

: H1 primary, H4 confirmation Risk per Trade : 1.0% of account

: 1.0% of account SL Multiplier : 3.0 × ATR(14)

: 3.0 × ATR(14) Risk:Reward : 1:2

: 1:2 Max Open Trades : 2

: 2 EMA Fast/Slow : 21/55

: 21/55 ADX Threshold : 25

: 25 Trailing Stop: Activated at 0.8 × SL profit

Perfect For:

Day Traders seeking consistent scalping profits during peak hours

Swing Traders wanting to capture major gold trend movements

Portfolio Diversification - Run both modes simultaneously or separately

Prop Firm Challenges - Conservative risk management meets profit targets

All Account Sizes - From $100 to $100,000+ (percent-based sizing)

What You Get

Complete Package Includes:

Fully compiled EA (.ex5) ready to trade

Full source code (.mq5) for transparency

3 Optimized .SET files (Conservative, Scalper, Swing)

Detailed PDF User Manual

Installation & Setup Guide

Recommended Backtest Settings

Parameter Optimization Ranges

Free Updates for Life

Customization Made Easy

100+ Configurable Parameters including:

Entry/exit times for each mode

All indicator periods and thresholds

Risk levels and position sizing

Stop loss and take profit multipliers

Daily limits and safety controls

Spread and slippage thresholds

Emergency stop switch

Recommended Testing Protocol

Before going live, we recommend:

Backtest on 3+ years of tick data with realistic spreads Forward Test on demo account for 2-4 weeks minimum Start Conservative - Use default settings initially Optimize Gradually - Adjust one parameter at a time Use Proper Risk - Never risk more than 1-2% per trade

Pricing & Value

Regular Price: $XXX

Launch Special: $XXX (Limited Time - XX% OFF)

Compare to other XAUUSD EAs charging $500-$1000 with fewer features!

Money-Back Guarantee: 30 days, no questions asked. If you're not satisfied, get a full refund.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange and gold carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This EA is a tool to assist your trading, not a guaranteed profit system. Always use proper risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose.

Recommended Minimum Account: $500 for micro lots, $2000+ for standard trading

About Yunzu Trading Systems

We specialize in creating professional-grade trading automation for serious traders. Our EAs are built with: