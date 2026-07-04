GOLD Aurum AI Trader Pro EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 100.0
- Updated: 18 July 2026
- Activations: 5
Gold Pro V2 — Aurum AI Trader EA (MT5) 12-Strategy Gold Trading EA with External AI Integration (ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, DeepSeek, Groq, Perplexity) | Triple SuperTrend + CVD + BOS/CHoCH + DCA + Fibonacci | Neural Network ML Filter | Smart Recovery System | Real-Time AI Dashboard - Promo Offer- Eagle Eye EA free worth $98 with this EA https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181207?source=Site+Profile+Seller
Live Signal Link is here https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385349?source=Site+Profile+Seller
Full Product Description: MUST WATCH BACKTEST VIDEO BELOW - Set files for latest version V100 are attached in Comment
Gold Pro V2 — Aurum AI Trader is the most advanced multi-strategy Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines 16+ professional-grade trading strategies, an External AI Integration Engine supporting 7 major AI providers, a built-in Neural Network filter, and a comprehensive risk management suite — all in a single EA.
⚡ 12 BUILT-IN TRADING STRATEGIES
Select from 12 unique strategies, each engineered for a specific Gold market condition:
|#
|Strategy Name
|Description
|1
|Triple SuperTrend Confluence
|3-layer SuperTrend confirmation with ATR-adaptive stops. Enters only when all three SuperTrend bands align in direction.
|2
|CVD Zone Explorer
|Support & Resistance breakout/retest system powered by Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD). Detects institutional order flow imbalances.
|3
|Structure Momentum Tracker
|Identifies Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) patterns. Trades market structure shifts in real time.
|4
|Aurum DCA Scalper
|SuperTrend-guided entry with Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) layering. Averages into positions with configurable basket management.
|5
|Aurum Gold Snap
|Fast breakout profit capture system. Designed for explosive Gold moves with tight, ATR-scaled targets.
|6
|Scalping Robot Pro
|High-frequency M15 scalper with adaptive session filters. Optimized for the London and New York Gold sessions.
|7
|Aetherius Mean Reversion
|RSI + Bollinger Band mean reversion strategy. Catches overbought/oversold Gold reversals with precision.
|8
|Volumetric Momentum Breakout
|Volume-weighted momentum system. Enters on explosive volume surges confirmed by directional momentum.
|9
|Stochastic Trend Confluence
|Stochastic oscillator cross combined with multi-timeframe trend confirmation. Filters noise in ranging markets.
|10
|Dynamic SAR Volatility Scalper
|Parabolic SAR combined with ATR volatility bands. Adapts dynamically to Gold's changing volatility regime.
|11
|Dual EMA Momentum Cross
|Fast/Slow EMA crossover with momentum confirmation. Classic trend-following approach enhanced with modern filters.
|12
|Kinetic Impulse Wave Tracker
|Detects and rides impulse waves using multi-indicator confluence. Designed for strong trending Gold markets.
Switch strategies with a single input parameter — no reconfiguration needed.
🤖 EXTERNAL AI INTEGRATION ENGINE (7 AI Providers)
The industry's first EA with native multi-provider AI integration. Connect to the world's most powerful AI models to receive real-time market analysis and trade confirmation:
|Provider
|Models Supported
|OpenAI
|GPT-4o, GPT-4-Turbo, GPT-3.5-Turbo, or any custom model
|Anthropic
|Claude 3.5 Sonnet, Claude 3 Opus, Claude 3 Haiku
|Google Gemini
|Gemini 2.0 Flash, Gemini Pro, or custom
|Perplexity
|Sonar Large, Sonar Medium (with live web search)
|Groq
|Llama 3, Mixtral (ultra-fast inference)
|DeepSeek
|DeepSeek Chat, DeepSeek Coder
|Local LLM
|Any OpenAI-compatible local model (Ollama, LM Studio, etc.)
Multi-Model Consensus AI: Enable a second AI provider for dual-model consensus. The EA queries two independent AI engines simultaneously and only confirms signals when both models agree on direction and confidence.
How It Works:
- The EA collects real-time XAUUSD market data (price, SuperTrend, ATR, RSI, volume, spread)
- Sends an analysis request to your chosen AI provider via HTTPS WebRequest
- The AI responds with: BUY, SELL, or NEUTRAL + confidence score + reasoning
- The EA uses the AI signal as an additional confirmation filter alongside its technical strategy
How to Connect External AI in MetaTrader 5:
- Go to Tools → Options → Expert Advisors in MetaTrader 5
- Check "Allow WebRequests for listed URL"
- Add these URLs to the allowed list:
- In the EA inputs, set Enable AI API Integration = true
- Select your AI Provider and paste your API Key
- (Optional) Enable Multi-Model Consensus AI with a second provider
Cost Optimization: Built-in API cost reduction mode, configurable analysis interval (default: every 15 minutes), and token limits to minimize API costs while maximizing signal quality.
🧠 NEURAL NETWORK & ML FILTER
An embedded Neural Network evaluates every trade signal before execution. The multi-layer perceptron analyzes price action patterns, volatility regime, and momentum indicators to output a confidence score. Only signals exceeding the configurable ML threshold (default: 0.6) are executed. This dramatically reduces false signals during choppy market conditions.
🛡️ COMPREHENSIVE RISK MANAGEMENT
|Feature
|Description
|ATR-Adaptive Stops
|SL, TP, Break-Even, and Trailing Stop all scale dynamically with ATR. Separate multipliers for Buy and Sell sides.
|Fixed Points Mode
|Alternative mode with exact pip-based SL/TP/BE/Trail for traders who prefer fixed risk.
|Smart Break-Even
|Moves SL to entry + lock-in profit after a configurable trigger distance.
|Adaptive Trailing Stop
|ATR-based trailing that tightens in low volatility and widens in high volatility.
|DCA Basket Management
|Multi-layer position averaging with configurable distance, lot multiplier, and unified basket TP/SL.
|Recovery Factor System
|Optional controlled martingale (1.3x to 2.0x multiplier) with maximum level cap.
|Margin Safety Check
|Automatically reduces lot size when free margin is insufficient. Never exceeds account capacity.
|Market Session Check
|Prevents orders during market close hours (Gold daily break). Zero failed orders.
📊 ADVANCED FEATURES
- Fibonacci Reversal Zones: Automatic swing high/low detection with Fibonacci retracement and extension level calculations for precision entries.
- Economic Calendar News Filter: Built-in news filter using the MT5 Economic Calendar. Configure impact level (High/Medium/Low), minutes before/after news, and USD-only filtering.
- Session Trading Filters: Trade only during your preferred sessions — Asia, London, New York — with fully configurable start/end hours.
- Friday Exit Protection: Automatically closes all positions before the weekend with configurable exit time. Prevents gap risk.
- Daily Profit & Loss Targets: Set daily profit cap and loss limit. EA stops trading once targets are hit.
- Close on Opposite Signal: Automatically closes existing positions when a reversal signal triggers.
- Max Daily Trade Limit: Configurable maximum trades per day to control overtrading.
- Scalper Mode: Dedicated M15 fast-execution mode with optimized session timing for quick scalps.
- Market & Pending Orders: Choose between instant market execution or pending order entries (Buy Stop/Sell Stop/Buy Limit/Sell Limit) with configurable expiration.
📈 REAL-TIME DASHBOARD
Professional on-chart dashboard displaying:
- Current strategy mode and timeframe
- SuperTrend directions (3 layers) with trend arrows
- Live P/L, spread, ATR, and RSI values
- AI connection status, signal, confidence score, and latency
- Session filter and news filter status
- Recovery level and lot size
- Daily trade count and profit tracking
⚙️ QUICK SETUP
- Attach to any XAUUSD chart (M15 recommended for Scalper, H1 for Swing)
- Select your preferred strategy (1-12)
- Configure lot size (Fixed or % of Margin)
- (Optional) Enable AI Integration with your API key
- Start trading!
Default Strategy: Aetherius Mean Reversion (Strategy 7) — Optimized for Gold's natural oscillation between support and resistance levels.
🔧 REQUIREMENTS
- MetaTrader 5 (Build 3000+)
- XAUUSD symbol (any broker suffix: GOLD, GOLDm, XAUUSDm)
- Recommended: $500+ balance for 0.01 lot, $2000+ for 0.1 lot
- VPS recommended for 24/5 operation
- For AI Integration: API key from any supported provider + WebRequest permissions enabled
📋 PARAMETERS OVERVIEW
|Category
|Key Parameters
|Trade
|Magic Number, Base Lot, Lot Method (Fixed/Margin%), Slippage, Trade Comment
|Strategy
|Strategy Mode (1-12), Timeframe, Higher TF Filter
|SuperTrend
|3 independent SuperTrend configurations (Period, Factor)
|Risk
|ATR or Fixed SL/TP, Break-Even, Trailing Stop, DCA Layers
|AI
|Provider, API Key, Model, Temperature, Analysis Interval, Multi-Model
|Filters
|RSI, Fibonacci, News, Sessions, ML Neural Network, Daily Limits
|Recovery
|Martingale ON/OFF, Multiplier (1.3x-2.0x), Max Levels
Gold Pro V2 — Aurum AI Trader is engineered for traders who demand institutional-grade tools. Whether you prefer scalping the London session, swing trading with Triple SuperTrend, or letting AI confirm your entries — this EA adapts to YOUR trading style.
12 Strategies. 7 AI Providers. 1 EA. Unlimited Potential.
Awesome EA, i love the simplicty this bot has and the potential profits adapted to your trading behaviour. Well done Vyom,, you are a legend.