GOLD Aurum AI Trader Pro EA

5

Gold Pro V2 — Aurum AI Trader EA (MT5) 12-Strategy Gold Trading EA with External AI Integration (ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, DeepSeek, Groq, Perplexity) | Triple SuperTrend + CVD + BOS/CHoCH + DCA + Fibonacci | Neural Network ML Filter | Smart Recovery System | Real-Time AI Dashboard - Promo Offer- Eagle Eye EA free worth $98 with this EA   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181207?source=Site+Profile+Seller

Live Signal Link is here    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385349?source=Site+Profile+Seller

Full Product Description: MUST WATCH BACKTEST VIDEO BELOW - Set files for latest version V100 are attached in Comment

Gold Pro V2 — Aurum AI Trader is the most advanced multi-strategy Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines 16+ professional-grade trading strategies, an External AI Integration Engine supporting 7 major AI providers, a built-in Neural Network filter, and a comprehensive risk management suite — all in a single EA.

⚡ 12 BUILT-IN TRADING STRATEGIES

Select from 12 unique strategies, each engineered for a specific Gold market condition:

# Strategy Name Description
1 Triple SuperTrend Confluence 3-layer SuperTrend confirmation with ATR-adaptive stops. Enters only when all three SuperTrend bands align in direction.
2 CVD Zone Explorer Support & Resistance breakout/retest system powered by Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD). Detects institutional order flow imbalances.
3 Structure Momentum Tracker Identifies Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) patterns. Trades market structure shifts in real time.
4 Aurum DCA Scalper SuperTrend-guided entry with Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) layering. Averages into positions with configurable basket management.
5 Aurum Gold Snap Fast breakout profit capture system. Designed for explosive Gold moves with tight, ATR-scaled targets.
6 Scalping Robot Pro High-frequency M15 scalper with adaptive session filters. Optimized for the London and New York Gold sessions.
7 Aetherius Mean Reversion RSI + Bollinger Band mean reversion strategy. Catches overbought/oversold Gold reversals with precision.
8 Volumetric Momentum Breakout Volume-weighted momentum system. Enters on explosive volume surges confirmed by directional momentum.
9 Stochastic Trend Confluence Stochastic oscillator cross combined with multi-timeframe trend confirmation. Filters noise in ranging markets.
10 Dynamic SAR Volatility Scalper Parabolic SAR combined with ATR volatility bands. Adapts dynamically to Gold's changing volatility regime.
11 Dual EMA Momentum Cross Fast/Slow EMA crossover with momentum confirmation. Classic trend-following approach enhanced with modern filters.
12 Kinetic Impulse Wave Tracker Detects and rides impulse waves using multi-indicator confluence. Designed for strong trending Gold markets.

Switch strategies with a single input parameter — no reconfiguration needed.

🤖 EXTERNAL AI INTEGRATION ENGINE (7 AI Providers)

The industry's first EA with native multi-provider AI integration. Connect to the world's most powerful AI models to receive real-time market analysis and trade confirmation:

Provider Models Supported
OpenAI GPT-4o, GPT-4-Turbo, GPT-3.5-Turbo, or any custom model
Anthropic Claude 3.5 Sonnet, Claude 3 Opus, Claude 3 Haiku
Google Gemini Gemini 2.0 Flash, Gemini Pro, or custom
Perplexity Sonar Large, Sonar Medium (with live web search)
Groq Llama 3, Mixtral (ultra-fast inference)
DeepSeek DeepSeek Chat, DeepSeek Coder
Local LLM Any OpenAI-compatible local model (Ollama, LM Studio, etc.)

Multi-Model Consensus AI: Enable a second AI provider for dual-model consensus. The EA queries two independent AI engines simultaneously and only confirms signals when both models agree on direction and confidence.

How It Works:

  1. The EA collects real-time XAUUSD market data (price, SuperTrend, ATR, RSI, volume, spread)
  2. Sends an analysis request to your chosen AI provider via HTTPS WebRequest
  3. The AI responds with: BUY, SELL, or NEUTRAL + confidence score + reasoning
  4. The EA uses the AI signal as an additional confirmation filter alongside its technical strategy

How to Connect External AI in MetaTrader 5:

  1. Go to Tools → Options → Expert Advisors in MetaTrader 5
  2. Check "Allow WebRequests for listed URL"
  3. Add these URLs to the allowed list:
  4. In the EA inputs, set Enable AI API Integration = true
  5. Select your AI Provider and paste your API Key
  6. (Optional) Enable Multi-Model Consensus AI with a second provider

Cost Optimization: Built-in API cost reduction mode, configurable analysis interval (default: every 15 minutes), and token limits to minimize API costs while maximizing signal quality.

🧠 NEURAL NETWORK & ML FILTER

An embedded Neural Network evaluates every trade signal before execution. The multi-layer perceptron analyzes price action patterns, volatility regime, and momentum indicators to output a confidence score. Only signals exceeding the configurable ML threshold (default: 0.6) are executed. This dramatically reduces false signals during choppy market conditions.

🛡️ COMPREHENSIVE RISK MANAGEMENT

Feature Description
ATR-Adaptive Stops SL, TP, Break-Even, and Trailing Stop all scale dynamically with ATR. Separate multipliers for Buy and Sell sides.
Fixed Points Mode Alternative mode with exact pip-based SL/TP/BE/Trail for traders who prefer fixed risk.
Smart Break-Even Moves SL to entry + lock-in profit after a configurable trigger distance.
Adaptive Trailing Stop ATR-based trailing that tightens in low volatility and widens in high volatility.
DCA Basket Management Multi-layer position averaging with configurable distance, lot multiplier, and unified basket TP/SL.
Recovery Factor System Optional controlled martingale (1.3x to 2.0x multiplier) with maximum level cap.
Margin Safety Check Automatically reduces lot size when free margin is insufficient. Never exceeds account capacity.
Market Session Check Prevents orders during market close hours (Gold daily break). Zero failed orders.

📊 ADVANCED FEATURES

  • Fibonacci Reversal Zones: Automatic swing high/low detection with Fibonacci retracement and extension level calculations for precision entries.
  • Economic Calendar News Filter: Built-in news filter using the MT5 Economic Calendar. Configure impact level (High/Medium/Low), minutes before/after news, and USD-only filtering.
  • Session Trading Filters: Trade only during your preferred sessions — Asia, London, New York — with fully configurable start/end hours.
  • Friday Exit Protection: Automatically closes all positions before the weekend with configurable exit time. Prevents gap risk.
  • Daily Profit & Loss Targets: Set daily profit cap and loss limit. EA stops trading once targets are hit.
  • Close on Opposite Signal: Automatically closes existing positions when a reversal signal triggers.
  • Max Daily Trade Limit: Configurable maximum trades per day to control overtrading.
  • Scalper Mode: Dedicated M15 fast-execution mode with optimized session timing for quick scalps.
  • Market & Pending Orders: Choose between instant market execution or pending order entries (Buy Stop/Sell Stop/Buy Limit/Sell Limit) with configurable expiration.

📈 REAL-TIME DASHBOARD

Professional on-chart dashboard displaying:

  • Current strategy mode and timeframe
  • SuperTrend directions (3 layers) with trend arrows
  • Live P/L, spread, ATR, and RSI values
  • AI connection status, signal, confidence score, and latency
  • Session filter and news filter status
  • Recovery level and lot size
  • Daily trade count and profit tracking

⚙️ QUICK SETUP

  1. Attach to any XAUUSD chart (M15 recommended for Scalper, H1 for Swing)
  2. Select your preferred strategy (1-12)
  3. Configure lot size (Fixed or % of Margin)
  4. (Optional) Enable AI Integration with your API key
  5. Start trading!

Default Strategy: Aetherius Mean Reversion (Strategy 7) — Optimized for Gold's natural oscillation between support and resistance levels.

🔧 REQUIREMENTS

  • MetaTrader 5 (Build 3000+)
  • XAUUSD symbol (any broker suffix: GOLD, GOLDm, XAUUSDm)
  • Recommended: $500+ balance for 0.01 lot, $2000+ for 0.1 lot
  • VPS recommended for 24/5 operation
  • For AI Integration: API key from any supported provider + WebRequest permissions enabled

📋 PARAMETERS OVERVIEW

Category Key Parameters
Trade Magic Number, Base Lot, Lot Method (Fixed/Margin%), Slippage, Trade Comment
Strategy Strategy Mode (1-12), Timeframe, Higher TF Filter
SuperTrend 3 independent SuperTrend configurations (Period, Factor)
Risk ATR or Fixed SL/TP, Break-Even, Trailing Stop, DCA Layers
AI Provider, API Key, Model, Temperature, Analysis Interval, Multi-Model
Filters RSI, Fibonacci, News, Sessions, ML Neural Network, Daily Limits
Recovery Martingale ON/OFF, Multiplier (1.3x-2.0x), Max Levels

Gold Pro V2 — Aurum AI Trader is engineered for traders who demand institutional-grade tools. Whether you prefer scalping the London session, swing trading with Triple SuperTrend, or letting AI confirm your entries — this EA adapts to YOUR trading style.

12 Strategies. 7 AI Providers. 1 EA. Unlimited Potential.


Reviews 3
crazyrichathong
35
crazyrichathong 2026.08.07 10:00 
 

Awesome EA, i love the simplicty this bot has and the potential profits adapted to your trading behaviour. Well done Vyom,, you are a legend.

asaga1
136
asaga1 2026.07.21 16:29 
 

hi thanks for this AI GOLD AURUM AI TRADER PRO EA it is very good ,no grid no martingale.excelent and profitable trades.your customer support is excelent.asaga1 .

Syed Zubair Ahmed
174
Syed Zubair Ahmed 2026.07.08 12:17 
 

The author is a highly skilled technologist who provided excellent support in helping me set up this EA perfectly."

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crazyrichathong
35
crazyrichathong 2026.08.07 10:00 
 

Awesome EA, i love the simplicty this bot has and the potential profits adapted to your trading behaviour. Well done Vyom,, you are a legend.

Vyom Tekriwal
2819
Reply from developer Vyom Tekriwal 2026.08.07 10:02
Wish you continued Success!! Much love!! means a lot, will keep bringing even better upgrades in future!
asaga1
136
asaga1 2026.07.21 16:29 
 

hi thanks for this AI GOLD AURUM AI TRADER PRO EA it is very good ,no grid no martingale.excelent and profitable trades.your customer support is excelent.asaga1 .

Vyom Tekriwal
2819
Reply from developer Vyom Tekriwal 2026.08.01 05:02
Wish you continued Success!! Much love mate!!
Syed Zubair Ahmed
174
Syed Zubair Ahmed 2026.07.08 12:17 
 

The author is a highly skilled technologist who provided excellent support in helping me set up this EA perfectly."

Vyom Tekriwal
2819
Reply from developer Vyom Tekriwal 2026.07.08 12:48
Wish you continued Success!! Much love mate!!
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