This trading robot follows the calendar of events and trades price shock after important news is announced. It is recommended to trade only events of high importance. It will place pending buy and sell orders just before the news is announced. The open trade will be secured by a small Stop Loss and the TrailingSL function. The opposite order will be cancelled. This EA offers many other features that you can take advantage of. All strategy parameters are adjustable. You can also trade your own time.

Unfortunately, the MT5 event calendar is not available in the strategy tester. Your own time will be used in the tester.

Settings

Start trading – End trading

Trading days

Events setup: Low / Medium / High

Own time = you can trade your own time

Order setup

Money management

Detailed Description of Some Functions:

Order type - enter the trade volume fill type as required by your broker.

Lot – the trade size in lots.

Risk % - automatic lot calculation based on SL size and account size.

Example: Risk 2%, account size is 1000 USD. Lot will be calculated so that the potential loss is maximum 20 USD.



TP2 – target Take Profit, profit in points at which the entire trade will be closed.

TP1 – profit in points at which only part of the trade will be closed.

Example: TP1 Lot % = 50, TP1 = 300, TP2 = 2000 … At a profit of 300 points, 50% of the trade will be closed. The remaining part will be closed at TP2 with a profit of 2000 points, or at SL (Trailing SL).

Trailing TP – if the trade is in a loss, the distance to TP2 will be gradually reduced.

Example: Trailing TP start loss = 500, Trailing TP distance = 800 … starting from a loss of 500 points, set TP2 at a distance of 800 points from the current price (i.e., +300 points in profit). At a 600-point loss, set TP2 at 800 points from the current price (i.e., +200 points in profit), etc. The minimum set TP2 profit is the value of BE+ below.

SL on BE – at a defined profit in points, set SL to the specified profit of BE+.

Example: SL on BE = 150, BE+ = 10 … at a profit of 150 points, set SL (secure the trade) to a profit of 10 points.

TP on BE – at a defined loss in points, set TP to the specified profit of BE+.



Example: TP on BE = 150, BE+ = 10 … at a loss of 150 points, set TP to a profit of 10 points.

Trailing SL – if the trade is in profit, the distance to SL will be gradually reduced (limiting the potential loss).

Example: Trailing SL Start = 200, Trailing SL Distance = 300 … starting from a profit of 200 points, set SL at a distance of 300 points from the current price (i.e., -100 points in loss). At a 300-point profit, set SL 300 points from the current price (i.e., 0 points in loss). At a 400-point profit, set SL 300 points from the current price (i.e., +100 points in profit), etc.