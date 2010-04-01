The indicator is a line right at yesterday's closing price. With the indicator, there is no need for adding or deleting previous day close lines each new day. The line gives you an instant visual reference point for support, resistance, and market sentiment.

Whether you are day trading or swing trading, this line helps you quickly gauge where the market closed last session and how current price action relates to that level. It works seamlessly across all timeframes - from 1-minute charts to daily views.