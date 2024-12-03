DMI Candle Timer MultiTimeframe

DMI MultiTimeFrame Candle Timer: Track Candle Countdown Across Multiple Timeframes with Clarity

The DMI MultiTimeFrame Candle Timer is an advanced indicator designed to provide traders with real-time countdown timers for the remaining time before candle closes on multiple timeframes. This tool allows you to monitor multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a clear and customizable visual of the candle countdown, helping you make precise and timely trading decisions.

Key Parameters:

  • Display Only Current Timeframe: Displays the countdown only for the current timeframe (true/false). Default: false.
  • Timeframe List: Choose the timeframes for which the countdown should be displayed (e.g., M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN).
  • Text Position: Select the corner of the chart where the countdown information will be displayed (e.g., top-left, top-right, bottom-left, bottom-right).
  • Horizontal Offset: Adjust the horizontal position of the text on the chart. Default: 15.
  • Vertical Offset: Adjust the vertical position of the text on the chart. Default: 15.
  • Vertical Spacing: Define the spacing between elements on the chart. Default: 20.
  • Text Color: Choose the color of the text displaying the candle countdown. Default: white.
  • Candle Width: Set the width of the candles on the chart. Default: 5.
  • Font Size: Select the font size for the countdown text. Default: 12.
  • Bullish Candle Color: Define the color of the bullish candles.
  • Bearish Candle Color: Define the color of the bearish candles.
  • Candle Border Color: Define the color of the candle borders.
