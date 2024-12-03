DMI Candle Timer MultiTimeframe
- Yardımcı programlar
- HEGUI Morad
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Güncellendi: 3 Aralık 2024
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
DMI MultiTimeFrame Candle Timer: Track Candle Countdown Across Multiple Timeframes with Clarity
The DMI MultiTimeFrame Candle Timer is an advanced indicator designed to provide traders with real-time countdown timers for the remaining time before candle closes on multiple timeframes. This tool allows you to monitor multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a clear and customizable visual of the candle countdown, helping you make precise and timely trading decisions.
Key Parameters:
- Display Only Current Timeframe: Displays the countdown only for the current timeframe (true/false). Default: false.
- Timeframe List: Choose the timeframes for which the countdown should be displayed (e.g., M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN).
- Text Position: Select the corner of the chart where the countdown information will be displayed (e.g., top-left, top-right, bottom-left, bottom-right).
- Horizontal Offset: Adjust the horizontal position of the text on the chart. Default: 15.
- Vertical Offset: Adjust the vertical position of the text on the chart. Default: 15.
- Vertical Spacing: Define the spacing between elements on the chart. Default: 20.
- Text Color: Choose the color of the text displaying the candle countdown. Default: white.
- Candle Width: Set the width of the candles on the chart. Default: 5.
- Font Size: Select the font size for the countdown text. Default: 12.
- Bullish Candle Color: Define the color of the bullish candles.
- Bearish Candle Color: Define the color of the bearish candles.
- Candle Border Color: Define the color of the candle borders.